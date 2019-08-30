A Cure Worse Than The Disease

Yesterday's update of our new audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts kicked off Alan Moran's chapter on the real cost of climate change versus the IPCC's dramatic projections.

Moran's essay concludes today, with a look also at the costs of the purported remedies to this apparent crisis of climate the West faces. As he writes, the certainty of catastrophe just isn't backed up by the numbers, so why should costly responses be accepted without question?

You can hear this latest episode here. As a reminder, all the charts and figures referenced in the audio can be viewed here.

This series, a Mark Steyn Club exclusive, is narrated by Melissa Howes. You can catch up on all the episodes to date here.

