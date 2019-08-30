Image

Mark Steyn

Non-Playmate of the Month

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/9697/non-playmate-of-the-month

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. In this latest edition, we chewed over everything from the Inspector General's report on James Comey to where a Bond villain buys his clothes. Also under discussion: Ilhan Omar, Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden, Joe Biden, Elsa Lanchester as the Bride of Frankenstein, plus China's long game, Japanese robots, and submission to the Big Lie.

You don't have to be a Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so do click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Club members for some especially fine questions on this edition of our Q&A. I look forward to meeting many of you (and taking your questions live) when our second annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise sails next week, or maybe on our third in the Mediterranean next year. But, if you're not yet a member and you're minded to consider signing up, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, there's always our special Gift Membership.

