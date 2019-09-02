The Trillion Dollar Guess

Our audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts continues today with episode 16.

In it, science writer and author of The Skeptic's Handbook Jo Nova takes a look at guesswork that racked up a trillion dollars in costs of government programs to change the weather.

You can hear this latest episode here.

The entire series of episodes is available here.

This serialization is one of the many features reserved for Mark Steyn Club members. If you'd like to explore the benefits of membership and give it a try for yourself, you'll find everything right here.