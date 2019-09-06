Trick or Treaty

In December, it will have been one decade since then-UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon gleefully told a group of delegates to the Copenhagen climate conference "You sealed a deal," despite the lack of a treaty or even draft text of one.

It was, author Rupert Darwall writes in Climate Change: The Facts, merely "a toothless accord which merely listened countries' voluntary pledges."

Of course, in the years since then the globalist alarmists have had some more kicks at the can. Though the elephant in the room still persists â€“ the ignorance by Western governments to China's massive greenhouse gas emissions.

In this latest part of our audio serialization, we hear Mr. Darwall's chapter, "The search for a global climate treaty."

You can hear this latest episode here.

This series, narrated by Melissa Howes, is made possible by the support of members of the Mark Steyn Club, for whom it's available exclusively. If you'd like to explore Club membership for yourself or a loved one, all the information you need is available at this page.