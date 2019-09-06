Image

Mark Steyn

Trick or Treaty

by Rupert Darwall
Climate Change: The Facts

https://www.steynonline.com/9703/trick-or-treaty

Send WhatsApp
Print

In December, it will have been one decade since then-UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon gleefully told a group of delegates to the Copenhagen climate conference "You sealed a deal," despite the lack of a treaty or even draft text of one.

It was, author Rupert Darwall writes in Climate Change: The Facts, merely "a toothless accord which merely listened countries' voluntary pledges."

Of course, in the years since then the globalist alarmists have had some more kicks at the can. Though the elephant in the room still persists â€“ the ignorance by Western governments to China's massive greenhouse gas emissions.

In this latest part of our audio serialization, we hear Mr. Darwall's chapter, "The search for a global climate treaty."

You can hear this latest episode here.

This series, narrated by Melissa Howes, is made possible by the support of members of the Mark Steyn Club, for whom it's available exclusively. If you'd like to explore Club membership for yourself or a loved one, all the information you need is available at this page.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Triumph of the Will & Grace
  2. Johnson vs Johnson
  3. The Day After Labor
  4. Bedbug Journalism
  5. Sixteen Tons

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.