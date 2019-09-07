Image

Mark Steyn

The Hockey Stick: A Retrospective

by Ross McKitrick
Climate Change: The Facts

https://www.steynonline.com/9704/the-hockey-stick-a-retrospective

Few graphs are as well known as Michael Mann's hockey stick graph â€“ showing, essentially, there was no warming in the history of the globe right up until the blade of the stick forms, shooting up global temperature in the last century.

Of course, that graph is more of an illusion than a finding, as has been demonstrated repeatedly by a number of scholars, including Ross McKitrick and Stephen McIntyre, who today are joining Mark and hundreds of Club members aboard the Mark Steyn Cruise through the glacier-ridden Alaskan inside passage.

Dr. McKitrick looks back at the flawed science that produced the hockey stick in his essay, "The Hockey Stick: A Retrospective," published in Climate Change: The Facts and the subject of today's episode of our audio serialization thereof.

You can hear this latest episode here.

There are a couple of graphs â€“ including the original hockey stick â€“ referenced in this chapter. You can view those and all of the other visual aids from the book here.

