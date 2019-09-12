Image

Mark Steyn

The Scientific Method (And Other Heresies)

by Stewart W. Franks
Climate Change: The Facts

Drought in Africa? Climate change. Hurricane? Climate change. Flooding? Climate change.

It's not uncommon to see speculation that virtually every weather event imaginable can somehow be linked to climate change. These claims exist apart from the science however, University of Tasmania professor Stewart Franks writes.

In this episode of Climate Change: The Facts, we hear Prof. Franks' perspective on the stubbornness of the climate "experts".

You can listen to this latest episode right here.

The hard copy of this chapter contains several visual aids, which you'll hear referenced in the reading. You can view these charts and tables here.

The Climate Change: The Facts audio serialization is one of many exclusive benefits for Mark Steyn Club members. To explore Club membership for yourself or a loved one, head on over to this page.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

