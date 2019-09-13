Extremist Norms

The Mark Steyn Cruise to Alaska may be back in dry dock as they say, but our audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts sails on.

One of the standout features of this year's cruise was a panel with the slayers of Michael Mann's hockey stick graph, Ross McKitrick and Stephen McIntyre, as well as the author of today's chapter, Anthony Watts.

Mr. Watts is a meteorologist and the publisher of the eponymous Watts Up With That, the most-read climate blog in the world.

In this penultimate episode of this series, we hear how extreme weather events cannot be so readily linked to global warming, despite the picture the alarmists portray.

The hard copy of this chapter includes a couple of graphs, which you'll hear referenced in the reading. You can view these right here.

