Image

Mark Steyn

Extremist Norms

by Anthony Watts
Climate Change: The Facts

https://www.steynonline.com/9710/extremist-norms

Send WhatsApp
Print

The Mark Steyn Cruise to Alaska may be back in dry dock as they say, but our audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts sails on.

One of the standout features of this year's cruise was a panel with the slayers of Michael Mann's hockey stick graph, Ross McKitrick and Stephen McIntyre, as well as the author of today's chapter, Anthony Watts.

Mr. Watts is a meteorologist and the publisher of the eponymous Watts Up With That, the most-read climate blog in the world.

In this penultimate episode of this series, we hear how extreme weather events cannot be so readily linked to global warming, despite the picture the alarmists portray.

You can listen to this latest episode right here.

The hard copy of this chapter includes a couple of graphs, which you'll hear referenced in the reading. You can view these right here.

Tune in tomorrow for the conclusion of this series, which is one of many exclusive benefits for Mark Steyn Club members. To explore Club membership for yourself or a loved one, head on over to this page.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Language of Losing
  2. John Boltin'
  3. Triumph of the Will & Grace
  4. The Old World and the New Colonialism
  5. Triumph of the Will

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.