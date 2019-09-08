A Palsied Limb of Nature's Frame

Welcome to this weekend's entry in our Mark Steyn Club anthology of video poetry. This Sunday finds me sailing Glacier Bay in Alaska on the Second Annual Mark Steyn Cruise. What with the glaciers hither and yon, the subject occasionally turns to President Trump's recent suggestion that maybe the United States should buy Greenland from the Danes - a proposal regarded by our American cruisers with near universal favor. That manifest if chilly destiny in turn reminded me of what to my mind is the greatest poem on the subject - Greenland by James Montgomery.

Montgomery wrote Greenland two hundred years ago - 1819 - and published it in his newspaper - The Sheffield Iris. He had done the same a couple of years earlier with what has proved a rather better-known work over the centuries: the Christmas carol "Angels from the Realms of Glory". But I have always had a soft spot for this more ambitious project. As much as anything else, Greenland is a tale of climate change - profound and devastating and nothing to do with man and his SUVs and automatic washing machines. In this video I discuss the background to the poem and its author, and then give it a whirl. To watch (or hear) "Greenland", please click here and log-in.

If you'd like to catch up on earlier poems in the series, you can find them on our new Sunday Poems home page. As with Tales for Our Time, we're archiving our video poetry in an easy-to-access Netflix-style tile format that we hope makes it the work of moments to prowl around and alight on something that piques your interest, whether Keats or Kipling,

