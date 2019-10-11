Image

Mark Steyn

The Smell of the Swamp

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

This morning, Friday, I'll be starting the day on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends", just after 8am Eastern/5am Pacific, before heading over to EIB to guest-host America's Number One radio show. You can dial us up via the iHeart app or on one of over 600 actual radio stations - such as WNTK a ways south of me in New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

Thursday's Tucker ratings will be boffo, but not because of me. President Trump landed in Minneapolis shortly before Tucker went on air, and started speaking about two-thirds of the way into the show. I did my best to serve as warm-up act. The first topic for discussion was CNN's coziness with Turkish strongman ErdoÄŸan. Click below to watch:

Next up was Ronan Farrow's new book, and its damning portrait of the lengths both Hillary Clinton and NBC management went to to protect Harvey Weinstein:

Finally we got to the subject preponderant - President Trump, the rally and impeachment. My main point was that Trump was elected to drain the swamp, and Hunter Biden's fifty grand a month for a non-job is what the swamp smells like. Here's a brief excerpt from that segment, courtesy of the pajama boys at Media Matters, who, as is their wont, didn't care for the cut of my jib:

We'll air the full segment if it's posted, but you can see the full hour with Tucker here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club please feel free to weigh in below. We have fun in the Steyn Club (for more info, please see here) and, if you know of a wee lad or lassie of a Steynian bent, there's always the perfect pre-Columbus Day present: a Steyn Club Gift Membership - or alternatively a stateroom on the third annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise.

See you on the TV in a couple of hours, and on the radio at midday Eastern - and do give me a call.

en

Image

ON THE AIR

On Friday Mark starts the day on Fox & Friends at 8am Eastern Time.

~ Later he'll be back on the air for a full three hours of guest hosting starting at noon Eastern Time on America's Number One radio show, The Rush Limbaugh Show. 

