The Smell of the Swamp

Thursday's Tucker ratings will be boffo, but not because of me. President Trump landed in Minneapolis shortly before Tucker went on air, and started speaking about two-thirds of the way into the show. I did my best to serve as warm-up act. The first topic for discussion was CNN's coziness with Turkish strongman ErdoÄŸan. Click below to watch:

Next up was Ronan Farrow's new book, and its damning portrait of the lengths both Hillary Clinton and NBC management went to to protect Harvey Weinstein:

Finally we got to the subject preponderant - President Trump, the rally and impeachment. My main point was that Trump was elected to drain the swamp, and Hunter Biden's fifty grand a month for a non-job is what the swamp smells like. Here's a brief excerpt from that segment, courtesy of the pajama boys at Media Matters, who, as is their wont, didn't care for the cut of my jib:

We'll air the full segment if it's posted, but you can see the full hour with Tucker here.

