Image

Mark Steyn

Happy International Pronouns Day!

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/9789/happy-international-pronouns-day

Send WhatsApp
Print

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour (and a bonus quarter) of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. In this latest edition, we chewed over everything from Syria to Sinophobia via Brexit, the Deep State, impeachment, transgender mania and more.

It was also International Pronouns Day, so here's the Tweet I referenced from DCC Julie Cooke of the preposterous Cheshire Constabulary:

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Club members for some especially fine questions on this edition of our Q&A.

As for those Steyn Club members-only events I mentioned, you can find more info about them here. They're scheduled for November 19th, 20th and 21st.

If you're one of that small brave band that prefers me in vision, I'll be back on the telly with Tucker tomorrow, Thursday.

If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. There's also our Third Annual Mark Steyn Cruise - but don't leave it too late to book as cabins are going fast. And don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, there's always our special Gift Membership.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Forger and the Scrounger
  2. A Cure Worse Than the Disease
  3. The Smell of the Swamp
  4. The Undoing of an Election
  5. Trump After Trump

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.