Image

Mark Steyn

Jazz Hands in the SCIF

by Mark Steyn
Fox & Friends

https://www.steynonline.com/9816/jazz-hands-in-the-scif

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: Tonight I'll be guest-hosting "Tucker Carlson Tonight" live across America for a full hour starting at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun for West Coasters at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up.

This morning I started the day at "Fox & Friends" with Steve, Emily, Brian and Carley. It was a pleasure to be with them, notwithstanding the nuttiness of the news - including Oxford University students' decision to ban clapping and replace it with jazz hands. Spare a thought for poor old Bobby Lewis, the pajama boy in residence at Media Matters, who even before I'd uttered a word was triggered by my walk-on:

Once I opened my mouth it got even worse:

the rest of this segment was even more stupid ignorant trash. a bunch of angry cis morons flapping their rotten gums about sh*t they have absolutely no idea about, they just know it's disgusting and they hate it. f**k all the way off

As you can tell from his elegant Sir Neville Cardus prose style, Mr Lewis writes for The Guardian.

After that, you surely don't want more my cismoronic self. But you're gonna get it:

You can see the full segment below starting with my Lady Gaga entrance at 19-30:

That Roman governor I couldn't quite recall was Porcius Festus, procurator of Judea circa AD 60:

To whom I answered, It is not the manner of the Romans to deliver any man to die, before that he which is accused have the accusers face to face, and have licence to answer for himself concerning the crime laid against him.

Acts 25:16 - but I'm sure you knew that.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back right here this weekend with a brand new audio adventure in our series Tales for Our Time.

If you prefer me non-electronically live on stage and you're a Mark Steyn Club member, come say hello at next month's exclusive members-only events.

See you back on't telly for a full hour, live at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

 

On Friday Mark returns to Fox News to guest host Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Scheer Genius
  2. Putting It to the People, Over and Over and Over
  3. Downton Abbey
  4. Private Flyover Country
  5. The Death of a Soldier

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image