Welcome back to another fall issue of Laura's Links!

It's a lovely October day in the Deranged Dominion. Even though it's bright and sunny, I'm hearing good old Emily BrontÃ« in my head, to wit:

Fall leaves fall

Die flowers away

Lengthen night and shorten day.

Weird, right? But I'd certainly rather hear fall poetry in my head than have my head fall off, and then be eulogized in Trumpian poetry for posterity.

I refer of course, to the "austere, religious leader at helm of Islamic state," who died 'like a dog", and about whom Mark commented earlier this week.

Rot in helm, Baghdadi!

Speaking of Mark, in addition to laying seeds for next year's content crops in central Macedonia (so lovely this time of year) while whistling golden oldie gadulka songs, His Most Mostess Most Eminent Sartorial Steynship did a bang up job guest hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight this past Friday night. Watch the clips before Hillary Clinton gets them sent way, way deep into the Dark and Eeeeeevil Sooper Doooper Hatey Scary Web where her e-mails are apparently stored as well.

Now, as per the official bylaws of the Amalgamated Union of SteynOnline In-House Jewish Mothers Local Number One Coz Obviously I'm Number Uno, I have once again been scouring the internet for the stories that will make you think, laugh, and groan. Some may even make you want to take refuge from the insanity in a fully loaded MAGA-themed SCIF, somewhere deep in flyover country, replete with freeze-dried, homophobic Chick-fil-A sandwiches, but if you stick with me till the end, you'll probably crack a smile or even wipe away a happy tear or two so let's get to it!

~

North America:

Good stuff from the great Rush Limbaugh: leftist angst at Trump and Parscale winning the online war.

This is pretty wild: "far right", "anti-Islam" candidate (i.e Jewish independent journalist) Laura Loomer out-raises her rival, incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel. Take a look at how many Big Tech, Big Social Media companies are trying to not just ban but erase Ms. Loomer entirely and you will probably get a satisfying chuckle out of this story as you well should.

Woke Canadians totally struggling with The New Rules for Halloween. Spoiler alert â€“ it is totally OK and dignified for our prime minister to dress up in black face, black legs and a blackened Day-O banana if you get my drift, but it is not OK to dress up as Prime Minstrel Hairdo in blackface.

Question: What the hell is in the water in North Carolina? Throw another few children on that burning pyre of multiculturalism and open borders, nothing to see here...

Charlotte Gainsbourg (yes daughter of Serge and Jane Birkin) laments how boring everything is now that it's so politically correct.

Victor David Hanson with an excellent essay about how America now values credentials over merit, tracing how this vapid phenomenon started.

A must read from the great Caroline Glick on Trump, Israel and the Democratic Party crack up. She makes a lot of excellent observations, but the most important one in my view is defining the Trump election as the moment when the Democratic party went from (reluctantly) being "in opposition" to being the "resistance". This is a brilliant point and one that is informing the future of the party and the American political divide.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Anti-Semitic thugs of no particular known race, religion or motivation use sledgehammers to smash Jewish gravestones. Imagine being so animated by Jew-hatred that you will not even let the dead sleep. Now who on earth could do such a thing? A real mystery.

The past of English Jewry is its future. It's a graveyard.

~

Europe:

Charming diversity report from Sweden. Spoiler alert: It's always about the ethnic food. If you ask any average liberal why diversity is good, you will inevitably hear about the wonderful curry and kebab that you can now eat! So lovely, so yummy! Diversity! Such a small price to pay for such lovely ethnic food and exciting cultural diversity. So a few kids get raped, and bombs go off every day-at least we can get spicy food that we must pronounce in an authentic accent and that's the main thing.

Some Germans not too excited about Merkel's CDU.

France: Within 5 years, the situation could be irreversible. By "situation" they mean France turning into a Third World Islamic sh&thole. I think it's already irreversible. Also, duh.

~

Israel and Jews:

The incredible story of the IDF's Iraqi Arabic instructor (really cool).

Another great Glick essay: Netanyahu, the media and the fate of Israeli democracy.

Palestinian man beaten to a pulp by the Palestinian Authority after converting to Judaism.

Israel and the Gulf States are "going public" with their relationship.

Stupid Jews gotta keep stupiding.

~

Celebrate Diversity:

Ireland, home of leprechauns, clovers, Guiness and Female Genital Mutilation.

~

Trans, Kook Left and the Wokestapo:

For your depilatory pleasure, files from the #WaxMyBalls human rights hearing.

Covered by Mark, but in case you missed it, let's have a round of jazz hands for Oxford.

Good summary here about what the Wokestapo really wants.

Har! "Liberals think this is a winning talking point."

Nothing to see here: Drag Queen flashes his crotch to children during library story time.

~

Human Grace:

Little dude! Pint sized basketball fan has more balls than entire NBA management.

Mensch! CEO writes 7400 birthday cards each year.

Tissue alert! Six year old bursts into tears thanking his beloved football coach.

Rest in peace: local Idaho soldier finally laid to rest back home.

So nice. New Jersey program offers job opportunities within law enforcement community to young adults with special needs. Look at the faces of the officers who are their mentors-there's a whole lot of love and admiration in those faces. Just glorious.

Now off you go to comment!

As the lady says, do comment away below on these or any of the other stories, taking advantage of Laura's Links bearing our weekly suspension of the "no going off topic" rule. Commenting privileges are reserved for Club members so feel free to get in on the action by taking out a membership at this page. If you enjoy the revelry with fellow Steyn fans, consider joining the upcoming third annual Mark Steyn Cruise, setting sail next October along the Mediterranean, featuring special guests Michele Bachmann, Douglas Murray, Conrad Black and John O'Sullivan.