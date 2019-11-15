Live Around the Planet: Friday November 15th by Mark Steyn

Today, Friday, I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the world at 4pm Eastern in North America - that's 9pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings. On today's rundown, I'm happy to take questions on the topics I've been chewing over in recent days, plus a few we haven't yet addressed - including the firing on Remembrance Day of Don Cherry from Hockey Night in Canada. We'll also address the state of the Democrats' impeachment theatre after the bow-tied squib of its star witnesses - and CNN's bizarre attempt to shanghai Kellyanne Conway into attacking her husband, MSNBC commentator Mr Kellyanne Conway. What a pitiful state Wolf Blitzer has been reduced to. No wonder he's working airport gates. I returned later on last night's "Tucker" with a word on the President's rally in the somewhat alarmingly named metropolis of Bossier City, which sounds like it's between Hectoringville and Doasyouretoldopolis. You can see that segment here: "The president, actually, in this circumstance is standing there and saying 'Go, bring it on' -- 'Even if you did that I'd still run next November and I'd win next November'," Steyn said in reference to the inquiry. "He's inspirational to a faint-hearted Republican Party. This is the way to do it. This is why people voted for him -- because your base wants a candidate that pushes back." Judging from cable ratings and other metrics, impeachment is energizing Republicans, not Democrats. Be that as it may, as today's Q&A proceeds, we'll open it up to other subjects, so feel free to fire away with whatever's on your mind. Incidentally, Brian Kilmeade asked me about Kellyanne and her husband earlier this year. You can hear that exchange about 19 minutes in here.

On November 15, 2019 at 4:02 pm, Michael Cavino wrote: Hi Mark,

So, now that Rep. Schiff and his minions in the media argue that Trump's tweets are evidence of intimidating a witness rising to the level of an impeachable offense, when will the DOJ be prosecuting members of Code Pink on similar grounds for their constant disruptions at Congressional hearings? Recall their numerous outbursts at the Kavanaugh hearings!

And, I would love your thoughts on the dismissal of Don Cherry for his thoughts on Canadian patriotism.

Thanks!

Michael Cavino

On November 15, 2019 at 4:03 pm, David Kelley-Wood wrote: Mark, do you think the House Democrats are going to press on with impeachment all the way to a formal charge and vote?

I'm having visions of The Charge of the Light Brigade, with Trump cast as Surat Khan, and the rationale for impeachment in the role of the attacking force, being steadily cut to ribbons, but ultimately having just enough pretense of legitimacy left to hurl the fateful spear.

Maybe they'll end up charging him with a breach of protocol he committed while still in the womb.

On November 15, 2019 at 4:04 pm, Richard Moore wrote: The hearings today seem about as rigorous as a Title 9 hearing at Penn State University. The notion that the State Department has become a workspace that operates by HR standards and provides safe spaces for tender ambassadors is ludicrous. Please comment on the comity comedy.

On November 15, 2019 at 4:05 pm, Laura Rosen Cohen wrote: Hi Mark, what do you think the Deep State has planned for when Trump gets re-elected? Russia and Ukraine and impeachment may have run their course by that time but who knows. What do you think the permanent bureaucracy has up its collective sleeves? What's next?

On November 15, 2019 at 4:08 pm, Susan Thomas wrote: Ciao Mark! In response to your challenge last time, my husband offered a quick stanza, and I added four more to follow your "Ol' Adam Schiff " opening line and bring this unimpeachable story up to date:

Ol' Adam Schiff came out of the SCIF

And glanced all about his domain.

After dinner with wine, everything will be fine,

Then back to the same old refrain.

Ol' Adam Schiff came out of the SCIF

With his moon face all lighted aglow

"We're winning again! Trump will be in 'the Pen'!"

then oozed BACK to his lair down below.

Ol' Adam Schiff came out of the SCIF

His head full of "facts" he'd invented.

As he blithely displayed clever traps he had laid

All his lies the news outlets augmented.

Ol' Adam Schiff came out of the SCIF

With evidence incontrovertible.

The "proof" only he with his clearance can see,

Remains secret so that it's pervertible.

Ol' Adam Schiff came out of the SCIF

Using words like collusion and quid,

Whose meaning he squeezes, defines as he pleases.

now it's "BRIBE"-- oh yes THAT'S what Trump DID!

-----a presto! Susi and Rich Thomas, Port Townsend, WA

On November 15, 2019 at 4:09 pm, Mark F wrote: Mark,

Please riff some more on George Conway's terrible haircut.

Thanks

Mark F.



Colorado

On November 15, 2019 at 4:11 pm, William Stroock wrote: Dear Mark. However much Brexit this deal actually delivers, isn't it true that over time the Brits will sever more and more ties with the EU? Isn't Boris' deal similar to De Valera's in 1921?

On November 15, 2019 at 4:12 pm, Marie wrote: My early question to due my work, are you eligible to serve as the British EU commissioner and, if so, would you accept if Boris Johnson appointed you agree he wins the election?

On November 15, 2019 at 4:14 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Why has Boris Johnson not championed any electoral reform, like abolishing the House of Lords or scrapping the corrupt practices around postal voting? Nigel Farage might have dropped more Brexit Party candidates if he had.

On November 15, 2019 at 4:16 pm, Bryan Hewson wrote: Hi Mark,

Vis a vis Nigel Farage's withdrawing Brexit Party from all 600+ constiuencies do you think he has done "right" for country rather than self or do you feel he has sold out to Boris - am confident most sensible folk here in the UK aren't too keen on Mr Corbyn's Utopia but your thoughts on the Socialiason (?) of the youth in USA has already arrived in the UK

Travel safe

Bryan in Northumberland

On November 15, 2019 at 4:19 pm, Joseph Dornisch wrote: Since we know the border between Russia and the Ukraine is more important than the border between the USA and Mexico to the USA. Similarly, the borders of Turkey, Syria, (Kurdistan), Iraq, and Iran are all also more important to the USA than our border with Mexico. Is say, the border between Poland and Belarus also more important to the USA than our border with Mexico?

On November 15, 2019 at 4:20 pm, Left Coaster wrote: Hunter Biden cannot be the only son to benefit from his father's corruption. Do you think we will ever know of similar "deals" benefitting Beau in his time?

On November 15, 2019 at 4:21 pm, Robert Ellis wrote: Have any of Elizabeth Warren's siblings ever claimed minority status?

On November 15, 2019 at 4:23 pm, Todd Lewis wrote: I used to think the Democrats were the masters of the optics in the political tableaux they created. They seem to have completely lost the handle on this. They are in a bubble that is fast running out of oxygen. Their optics continue to get creepier and creepier all the time. The Left is so out of touch with reality they can't even mimic it anymore.

On November 15, 2019 at 4:25 pm, Robert Stewart wrote: Roger Stone was found guilty yesterday, and now faces essentially a life sentence for things like five counts of "lying to Congress", and witness tampering. The prosecutor, Jonathan Kravis, said "Roger Stone had no intention of being truthful with the committee...he is just making stuff up ...". Stone's arrest was accomplished in the early morning hours with 29 FBI agents armed with automatic weapons, two boats, and one helicopter, all for the benefit of the CNN reporters who broadcast the takedown, and of course, to set the stage for the jury trial.

The "lying" occurred after Trump was elected. The next step will be sentencing, which can often take a year or more, particularly when there is hope of extorting some "useful" testimony from their target. This all sounds horribly familiar.

Isn't it strange that the Chairman of a House committee can open his hearing with remarks that amount to nothing more than ten or fifteen minutes of lies, later deemed to be parody when the expected testimony didn't live up to the advance billing, while their targets face financial ruin and death in prison for five or ten poorly chosen words?

On November 15, 2019 at 4:27 pm, Robert Fox wrote: Recently, the CEO of Twitter announced they would not be accepting campaign advertising.

In the weeks after the November 2016 election I recall reading an article describing how Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner assembled a group of young, tech saavy individuals to go about implementing a strategy leveraging social media platforms to target certain key areas of battle ground states with campaign ads. Particularly in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio this was a game changing weapon in the campaign's arsenal.

Do you think the Twitter CEO's announcement about not accepting campaign advertising is an attempt to remove that weapon from the Trump campaign?

On November 15, 2019 at 4:29 pm, Tom Bruck wrote: Mark, after their eight year slumber during the Obama presidency, the media behemoth has risen up with one voice to condemn DJ Trump and all those who support him, but they seem not to be able to move the needle much.

Are the narratives they are pushing so flawed that people see through them, or have they revealed themselves as such partisan hacks that the people have tuned them out? Would a real story would be disregarded? Are they bad stories, bad reporters, or both?

On November 15, 2019 at 4:31 pm, E. Williamson wrote: Sorry I cannot make it to the Montreal show but I was wondering if you will still be trying to smuggle Kinder Eggs back into America or if you have gone onto bigger projects like cheese or Canadian deplorables wanting to be free? Break a leg, etc..

On November 15, 2019 at 4:36 pm, Benjamin Poser wrote: If there is a subject dear to your heart, Mark, I am more than confident I've found it: sheep-shagging. A time-honored practice whose exposition has likely relieved you of nearly as much time and talents of gold as has the dear old D.C. Superior Court in your epic hockey match with Nobel "laureate" Michael Mann.

Given that fashionably nauseating liberal outlets like "Vice" are now pushing sex with certain types of worms and Mother Nature herself, do you think a new-found popularity could be waiting in the wings for one of the Ayatollah's favorite romantic pass-times?

â€” Ben Poser

Boston, Massachusetts

On November 15, 2019 at 4:39 pm, Poohbear wrote: Dear Mark -can you explain to me what kind of working class American would vote for the Democrats in these times? It is a mystery to me. Thank you.

On November 15, 2019 at 4:43 pm, George Pazin wrote: Hi Mark -

I know I'm very late, won't get in today, but I'm hoping for maybe some consideration in the video follow up that will likely follow. Here's my question:

Do you believe in American exceptionalism? If so, what do you think it means? If not, please explain why not. Thanks.

Here's my short thinking: American exceptionalism is not pride in the country, as President Barry stated. And it's not just the embracing of freedom, as others have stated or implied. In my humble opinion, it is an attempt by the founders, through the Declaration, the Constitution (particularly the Bill of Rights) and its founding premise of rights granted by God/a creator, and a system of attempted checks and balances to fight any attempts to encroach on that freedom.

I could bore you with more, but would like to hear your thoughts...

On November 15, 2019 at 4:46 pm, Deborah McKenzie wrote: Hi Mark, what do you think of the reference to MacRae's poem In Flanders Field being written on the cenotaph in Toronto to protest the firing of Don Cherry?

The man who did it said Canadians have indeed broken faith with the Canadian soldiers who died in both World Wars bc we are allowing our cultural right to freedom of speech (amongst the rights they fought and died for) to be subverted and squashed by an increasingly authoritarian state. He said we are being put in mental straight jackets and restricted from expressing different opinions especially any that are not politically correct.

It is an act of vandalism but if it gets Canadians to discuss how freedom of thought, and freedom of speech are being eroded in Canada, it might be a worthwhile act.

We must be free to voice different opinions.

Thanks,

Deborah

On November 15, 2019 at 4:48 pm, Benjamin Poser wrote: Dear Mark,

Just like Holocaust education in the U.S. has largely become a scandalously sacrilegious platform for telling teens that the FÃ¼hrer was the founder of the RNC, the memory of the Great War has been almost completely wiped from this century's consciousness. As you've said plenty of times, we are living the world that the Great War made: the millions of doughboys, Tommies, canucks, ANZACS, and so forth who died in Flanders fields wished to be "only remember'd for what we have done," as it is sung in the touching play "War Horse." We owe them that much at least, and I was proud that you wear the poppy the week of the Armistice.

Do you think the last resting place for remembrance of the Great War is on male millennials' video game screens? It certainly is not "Hockey Night in Canada."

â€” Ben Poser

Boston, Massachusetts

On November 15, 2019 at 4:50 pm, Adam wrote: Hi Mark - I'd be interested to know what you make the unpersoning of former all Canadian Don Cherry.

Does the demise of Cherry after years of controversies suggest that the ultimate taboo in the western world is mentioning of the changing demographics of formerly European societies. Supposing one gives the uncharitable interpretation to Cherry's remarks and assume he attributed the decline in poppy wearing in the GTA to demographic changes - why is that unsayable?

Did anyone ask if poppy sales were more difficult in the GTA and if so for what reasons. Is it true? If so and I'm guessing it is - it seems to me that pretending immigration is honkey dorey is quite foolish. And yet this ideological enforcement is actually done with more vigor on the right. Why has mass immigration become an unquestioned value to be championed?

Of course one could ask the same about gender bending. Is this a "too big to fail" problem, we are in too deep so any backtracking would simply be ruinous, or is there some deep psychological urge being satisfied by bringing in large numbers of aliens into our countries? If so what is that psychological urge and why is it appealing to both the left (of all hews) and mainstream conservatism.

On November 15, 2019 at 4:51 pm, Scot A wrote: I am going to be traveling today and I am hoping to get this question in for today's Q&A.

In regards to impeachment and Ukraine corruption; do you think Trump would have been better off if he followed a different tactic? Maybe he should have instructed the FBI to pursue some FISA warrants on a Biden campaign official and monitored all of their communications?

The next step would then be to have the RNC work with an outside group to coordinate and collect information from foreign intelligence agencies to put together a dossier? Then finally have the CIA try to infiltrate the Biden campaign with FBI and CIA linked informants?

On November 15, 2019 at 4:55 pm, Joseph Dornisch wrote: Last week you gave us an update on Mann front, how about an update on the CRTV/Katz front. Any idea, what Mr. Blaze (Glen Beck) thinks of this suit?

On November 15, 2019 at 4:58 pm, Richard Moore wrote: Joe Biden has a new title permanently prefixed to his name, 'potential political opponent of President Trump' so as to make him off limits to any criminal investigation by the President. Joe Biden is seeking nominations to run for a office not elevation to the Holy State of Dali Democratic Ditherer.

On November 15, 2019 at 5:00 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: Dear Mark,

It's very exciting when I hear Melissa say "live around the planet"! The thought of all your adorable listeners in all the time zones glued like me to the show just gives me goose bumps! But I wonder if you could be so kind as to give more than a day or two advance warning to the Q & A's as it seems I'm usually at the salon at the precise time you begin taking questions and the reception is spotty here as the location is in a arcaded complex next door to Beto's mom's now shuttered furniture store. The complex where the salon is situated feels a little like one of those SKIFs. Thanks for your consideration of this very serious matter.

Cheers! © 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

