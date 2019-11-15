Ukraine Girl Doesn't Knock Me Out

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour and a quarter of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition began about 45 minutes after the impeachment hearings ended, so we chewed over that, plus Roger Stone's conviction, disrupters of Congress, George Conway's hair and related matters. But we also found time for everything from Donbas to Don Cherry, de Valera to demography - with a final thought on proposition nations, abstract values and love of country.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for some especially fine questions on this edition of our Q&A.

As for those live editions of The Mark Steyn Show in Montreal that I mentioned, you can find more info about them here. They're scheduled for November 19th, 20th and 21st, and we'd love to see you there. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here.

We have a full weekend of attractions coming up, including a brand new Sunday Poem and Part Two of my birthday salute to one half of a great songwriting team.