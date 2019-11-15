Ukraine Girl Doesn't Knock Me Out

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour and a quarter of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition began about 45 minutes after the impeachment hearings ended, so we chewed over that, plus Roger Stone's conviction, disrupters of Congress, George Conway's hair and related matters. But we also found time for everything from Donbas to Don Cherry, de Valera to demography - with a final thought on proposition nations, abstract values and love of country.
You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for some especially fine questions on this edition of our Q&A.
As for those live editions of The Mark Steyn Show in Montreal that I mentioned, you can find more info about them here. They're scheduled for November 19th, 20th and 21st, and we'd love to see you there. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here.
We have a full weekend of attractions coming up, including a brand new Sunday Poem and Part Two of my birthday salute to one half of a great songwriting team.
The comedian Professor Irwin Corey used to wear tennis shoes with his more formal, professorial wear. When asked why, his answer was something like: "That's a two part question. 'Why' is a question that has perplexed philosophers for ages. It is a question posed by men and women since antiquity... [wing it for as long as possible]. The second part, do I wear tennis shoes? Yes."
That's about the best I can do with the obstruction and persecution of President Trump by the Democrat-Media Complex. Do they? Yes, as they would be the first to boast. Why? Why is a question that has perplexed philosophers...let's see if I can do better than The World's Foremost Authority.
It didn't start with Trump, first of all. The DMC didn't like Reagan (or Thatcher) or either Bush. Bush pÃ¨re got off relatively easy, but Bush fils was the subject of as many grisly snuff fantasies as Trump is today. And Bush Derangement Syndrome was the precursor to Trump DS. Indeed, it's only in remission, not cured. See the recent outbreak when Ellen Degeneres allowed herself to be seen with the War-Criminal-in-Chief. But no one, let alone legions, tried to take out Ronnie, Maggie, or the two Georges from the moment they announced their candidacies.
That is where it all began--and it didn't even begin at the beginning. I have the text of his speech open in another window, and when I read "There's been no crowd like this. And, I can tell, some of the candidates, they went in. They didn't know the air-conditioner didn't work. They sweated like dogs," I wonder who would find that objectionable? Except dogs, who don't sweat, and Jeb Bush, who was a dog.
This must have snapped a few people to attention: "Our country is in serious trouble. We don't have victories anymore. We used to have victories, but we don't have them. When was the last time anybody saw us beating, let's say, China in a trade deal? They kill us. I beat China all the time. All the time. When did we beat Japan at anything? They send their cars over by the millions, and what do we do? When was the last time you saw a Chevrolet in Tokyo? It doesn't exist, folks. They beat us all the time."
But hardly dangerous. I think the Chinese and Japanese agreed with him.
Then things took a sharper turn: "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people." Love him or loathe him, this launched Trump.
Oh, he took his shots. At the state of the economy: "Last quarter, it was just announced our gross domestic productâ€” a sign of strength, right? But not for us. It was below zero. Whoever heard of this? It's never below zero. Our labor participation rate was the worst since 1978. But think of it, GDP below zero, horrible labor participation rate. And our real unemployment is anywhere from 18 to 20 percent. Don't believe the 5.6. Don't believe it."
On the Middle East: "I said, 'Don't hit Iraq,' because you're going to totally destabilize the Middle East. Iran is going to take over the Middle East, Iran and somebody else will get the oil, and it turned out that Iran is now taking over Iraq. Think of it. Iran is taking over Iraq, and they're taking it over big league."
At ObamaCare: "You have to be hit by a tractor, literally, a tractor, to use it, because the deductibles are so high, it's virtually useless. It's virtually useless. It is a disaster."
At Obama himself: "But he wasn't a cheerleader. He's actually a negative force. He's been a negative force. He wasn't a cheerleader; he was the opposite."
But it was those "Mexican rapists" that galvanized his supporters and, I suppose, his enemies. It was pesos, not pu**ies he was grabbing this time, and in the hierarchy of protected species, the criminal/illegal/undocumented (circle one) alien ranked higher than the victims of their diseases, drunk and unlicensed driving, and violent crimes. (Just citing facts.)
There is the language, vernacular and occasionally crude (if he didn't say "sh*thole countries" I would be disappointed); the tendency to throw haymakers in response to harmless pokes; but I think--finally!--what explains the vilification of President Trump by the Democrat-Media Complex, i.e., the Left, is...wait for it...the Left itself.
They used to talk violently, now, they act violently. They used to "weaponize" government in discreet raids: the IRS here, the EPA there. Today, it's a mass mobilization of the denizens of the Deep State, disguised as Deputy Assistant to this, and Undersecretary of that. They used to wait for a crime before starting impeachment; with Trump, they didn't even wait for the election. As Irwin Corey would put it, does he push their buttons? Yes. Why? Why is a question...