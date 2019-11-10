Alan and Marilyn Bergman: Keeping the Music Playing

Today is the ninetieth birthday of Marilyn Bergman, one half of one of the most successful songwriting partnerships of our time. Marilyn's catalogue with her husband Alan includes "The Windmills of Your Mind", "Nice 'n' Easy", "The Way We Were", "You Don't Bring Me Flowers", "In the Heat of the Night", "It Might Be You", and many more songs from blockbuster movies, classic albums and the Top 40 singles chart.

I first met them back in the Eighties, after I'd said something about them on the BBC. Evidently, it had gotten back to them, and they thought it of interest, and a few weeks later (in those pre-email days) I opened an envelope to find that they were coming to London and were interested to know whether I was free for lunch. I tried to come up with a restaurant suitable for guests who get three Oscar nominations in one year, and, as you might expect, I overthought the matter. So I picked disastrously, and Marilyn didn't enjoy the food at all.

But the conversation went pretty well - as I hope it does here. From the Steyn archives, I talk to Alan Bergman about the songs he and Marilyn have written, and we'll hear them performed by Frank Sinatra, Dusty Springfield, Sting, the Mills Brothers, Ray Charles, Patti Austin, James Ingram, Chris Isaak, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Stephen Bishop, Frankie Laine and many more. And we'll take a brief detour on Marilyn's birthday to honor her mentor - songwriter Bob Russell - from Duke Ellington to the Hollies.

To hear Part One of this On the Town special, simply click above. Part Two will air next weekend. And, as this special presentation is in lieu of our regular Song of the Week essay, I should mention that two of the songs we feature in tonight's show - "Nice 'n' Easy" and "The Windmills of Your Mind" - are analyzed by me in more detail here and here.

