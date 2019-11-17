Alan and Marilyn Bergman: Keeping the Music Playing Part Two

Words by Alan and Marilyn Bergman

Music by Neil Diamond, Billy Goldenberg, Dave Grusin, Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand, Johnny Mandel and John Williams

Welcome to the second part of our two-part salute to the songs of Alan and Marilyn Bergman, to mark Marilyn's ninetieth birthday a few days ago. After Part One's exploration of their early hits, from "Nice 'n' Easy" to "Windmills of Your Mind", today we'll spend some time with their lyrics from the Seventies on, including "The Way We Were", "You Don't Bring Me Flowers", "Sweet Gingerbread Man", "It Might Be You", "How Do You Keep the Music Playing?" and many more - blockbuster movie themes, classic album tracks and the Billboard Number One Hit of the Year from 1974.

From the Steyn archives, I talk to Alan Bergman about the songs he and Marilyn have written, and we'll hear them performed by Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Sting, Neil Diamond, Stephen Bishop, Bing Crosby, Lionel Ritchie, Tony Bennett ...and yours truly with my Sweet Gingerbread Girl, Miss Jessica Martin. Simply click above for an hour plus of great music and lyrics.

