Image

Mark Steyn

Going Punchy

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9866/going-punchy

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Mark and Tucker considered Joe Biden's increasingly odd debate performances - with a bonus observation on the contrasting treatments of Prince Andrew and Prince Hunter. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here. Mark will be back with Tucker next week. If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, please weigh in in the comments.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Cult Is as Cult Does
  2. End of the Peer Show
  3. When the Flying Circus has Flown
  4. How the Science Got Settled
  5. Iowa Hero, Carolina Zero

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image