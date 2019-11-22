Going Punchy

On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Mark and Tucker considered Joe Biden's increasingly odd debate performances - with a bonus observation on the contrasting treatments of Prince Andrew and Prince Hunter. Click below to watch: You can see the full hour with Tucker here. Mark will be back with Tucker next week. If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, please weigh in in the comments.

