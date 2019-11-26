Image

Mark Steyn

Alternative Hardscrabble Universe

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9873/alternative-hardscrabble-universe

Programming note: I'll be live on the curvy couch with Steve, Ainsley and Brian this morning, Tuesday, at 8.30am Eastern/5.30pm Pacific. Hope you'll dial us up if you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus.

On Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Tucker and I discussed the latest lies of Elizabeth Warren:

I find one of the most tedious aspects of presidential campaigning is when rich privileged people fly their private jets into New Hampshire to go to the diner, and tell people what a dreadful hardscrabble dust bowl upbringing they had. It's boring, it's boring as hell... [Senator Warren] has had a charmed existence. And yet there is a fantasy universe where Elizabeth Warren gets pregnant and the mean old school board immediately fires her.

Click below to watch:

You can see the full show with Tucker here. There's a vague possibility I'll be back on the telly with Tucker tonight for a rare Tuesday appearance - although I'd bet that the President's scheduled rally will put the kibosh on that.

On Monday Fox also reported on the Supreme Court's ruling on my co-defendants' petition in the Mann vs Steyn case, now in its eighth year in the choked septic tank of American justice:

Alito pens fiery dissent after court declines to hear dispute between climate professor, National Review

You can read the "fiery dissent" in full here. We shall have some related programming on the Mann vs Steyn front right here later today.

If you're not yet a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we'd love to have you. You can find more details about our Club here. See you on the curvy couch shortly.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

en

