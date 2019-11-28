Image

Mark Steyn

The 2020 Graveyard

by Mark Steyn
Happy Thanksgiving to all our American viewers. Please join me on Black Friday for a double-dose of must-flee TV. I'll be starting the day on the curvy couch with Steve, Ainsley and Brian at "Fox & Friends", live across America at 8.30am Eastern/5.30am Pacific. After that I'll be back to guest-host "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for a full hour, starting at 8pm Eastern - with a rerun for late birds at midnight Eastern.

On Tucker's Election 2020 special, he and I bade farewell to those 2020 candidates who didn't make it to, er, 2020. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here. Thanks to all who tuned in, and we hope you'll come back for Black Friday's show. All guest hosts priced to clear.

