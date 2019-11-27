Kvellin' Around The Christmas Tree

Using only shampoo, a broom and a table, this 82-year old grandma subdued a home intruder all by herself. The SteynOnline team salutes her.

Welcome to the post-Mark Steyn Christmas Show edition of Laura's Links. And oh, ho ho ho, what a show it was! As you already know, Mark Steyn has an incredible network of political, scientific, musical and artistic friends from all around the world. For Christmas, he brought together and directed an absolutely stellar ensemble of talent. For those of you who weren't able to be there in person, you're in for a real treat when it airs closer to the holidays!

Until such time, I can tell you the venue was charming and very French and of course Montreal is loads of fun. And when I say loads of fun, I am primarily referring to excellence in smoked meat sandwiches, the much more fashionably dressed women and men than any North American city except possibly NYC and the generally much more masculine looking men who are mostly bearded (!!!!) but I'm excluding any and all hot shot imams in that equation, mmmkay?. It's a much more flirty and vivacious culture as well. What's not to like except that it's in Quebec? Alors....

Also, I must tell you that Santa Claus personally swung by from the North Pole to Montreal and dropped off a very special gift for your SteynOnline In-House Jewish Mother. Yes, an autographed copy of Douglas Murray's book! Of course I was devastated not to be able to be at the Douglas Murray part of the event (**waves to Mr. Murray in a very platonic, admiring, totally intellectual and completely not in any way whatsoever a girlcrush way**) but I pretty much squealed with glee when one of Mark Steyn's favourite elves pulled out the book out of Santa's YUGE red sack just for me! I was like are you elfin' kidding me!?!?!??! Wheeeeee!

Somehow, in between chatting with various Mark Steyn Club members and sharing his own secret recipe for BÃ»che de NoÃ«l with Mrs. Claus (don't tell anyone but it's because Mark lost an arm wrestling match with her), Mark also found the time to comment about voluntary population self-eradication Joe Biden smashing the living pulp outa domestic violence, trans athletes and Mann vs Steyn among other things!

But the news cycle never stops, not even for the Mark Steyn Christmas Show (crazy right??), so let's take a look at some of the news items that hit my screen over the past week.

~

North America:

President Donald Trump. Worst Hitler Ever.

There was a pogrom at York University in Toronto. Nothing like hearing the quaint folkloric melody of "viva, viva Intifadah" on Canadian campuses. Ain't multiculturalism grand? The intimidation and assaults of Jewish students will only stop when people start talking with their chequebooks.

Meanwhile at the University of Toronto, student radicals said kosher food was "pro-Israel" and then had to back down.

Amazingly not unrelated: the rise of the organized Muslim vote in Canada.

Also not unrelated: two ISIS "returnees" back in Ontario. Great.

Bloomberg's presidential logo is unveiled. What a bomb. Also, I'm sure Bloomberg news will be objective about all this.

The great Lord Conrad Black: Americans should demand an end to this impeachment absurdity.

My sistah from another mistah, Barbara Kay, on the current educational earthquake in the Western world.

Bike path terrorist only answers to Allah, you uppity dumb infidel sons of apes and pigs.

~

Jews and Israel

French Holocaust survivors celebrate b'nai and b'not mitzvah at the Western Wall. Mazel tov! (Editor's note: Laura's non-Jewish editor is here to tell you those are, in fact, the plural forms of bar and bat mitzvah. The more you know!).

Must, must, must read on Israel and its "Deep Shtetl", from the great Caroline Glick: The reign of the prosecution. Other thoughts from Powerline here. And a good clip here also via Bibi himself. Video of Caroline Glick explaining the situation here. (Really good stuff.)

From Tablet magazine: how Boomers ruined American Judaism.

Stupid Jews gotta keep on stupiding. Like these Jews for Jihad. Not stupid Jews over here.

~

Middle East

The groundbreaking Arab initiative to repudiate BDS.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

Shocking! Labour activist turns out to be excitable anti-Semite.

Prince Edward apparently thinks he didn't do badly enough with the BBC interview and wants another.

British police women/men/persons/humans are the biggest losers on the planet. Police chief quits because of bad hair day (oh sorry, "hairstyle abuse").

~

Europe:

Denmark submissively turns into Third World sh&thole country.

Abandoning MalmÃ¶ to its criminals (of no particular race or religion of course).

More on the price of migration to Sweden here.

The Netherlands cuts aid to Palestinian Authority over terrorist salaries. Good.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel goes to Auschwitz probably to get more ideas about how to ruin her country with anti-Semitic poison.

Fourteen years after the Mohammadoodle "controversy", Euroweenies keep on caving.

~

Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

This is not a joke.

Collusion? I got your collusion right here!

Abusive perverts all around.

Hey you guys! Y'all are friggin lunatics!

The Wokestapo goes after Gwen Stefani's "Harjuko Girls".

Harvard, for the best and the brightest. And for the most awesome Anal and Oral Sex 101 and "Fatphobia" workshops.

Perverts all around. This seems to be a repeat theme with "educators".

The anti-human, anti-babies Economist: having children punishes women and their careers.

See no grooming, speak no grooming, hear no grooming.

~

Random:

Break-in suspect picks the wrong house and the wrong granny to mess with.

~

Human Grace:

WWII veteran Martin Gelb remains humble despite his lifetime of achievement.

Creating meaningful employment for those with special needs in America. Here as well.

Teacher adopts student with Down syndrome after his mom passed away from cancer.

A 107-year old woman's sole birthday wish was to hold a baby.

Proud son shares his father's World War II diaries.

A miracle! Boy injured in Mall of America attempted murder doing much better, walking perfectly but still needs your prayers.

Anonymous donor in Georgia donates 72 acres of land to horseback riding non-profit for the disabled.

