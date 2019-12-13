Hulu Uprising

Wow. The third-season re-casting on The Crown is getting seriously bad...
Oh, no, wait, it's the promo for the American version - a new documentary marking the diamond jubilee of Hillary's presidential campaign. On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", as impeachment roiled the House, Brian Kilmeade and I discussed where the logic of overturning the 2016 election eventually leads. Click below to watch:
For more on the above-mentioned UK election, see here. You can watch the full hour with Brian in for Tucker here.
If you prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back right here this evening, Friday, to launch the first of this Yuletide's seasonal Tales for Our Time. If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, please weigh in in the comments.
Oh, she's running. Neither rain, nor sleet, nor Obama, nor Trump can keep her from running for (re-) election.
But I'm down with Mike Huckabee's trolling (or not) suggestion that Trump is owed a third term (or a chance at one) after having his first term hijacked by the #Resistance in Congress and the Deep State. Hillary 2024 has a nice ring to it. If at third you don't succeed...