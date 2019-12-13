Hulu Uprising

Wow. The third-season re-casting on The Crown is getting seriously bad...

Oh, no, wait, it's the promo for the American version - a new documentary marking the diamond jubilee of Hillary's presidential campaign. On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", as impeachment roiled the House, Brian Kilmeade and I discussed where the logic of overturning the 2016 election eventually leads. Click below to watch:

For more on the above-mentioned UK election, see here. You can watch the full hour with Brian in for Tucker here.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back right here this evening, Friday, to launch the first of this Yuletide's seasonal Tales for Our Time. If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, please weigh in in the comments.