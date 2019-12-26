Boxing Day Linkstravaganza

From memes to the maternity ward. The UPMC Magee women's hospital in Pittsburgh outfitted its newborns with Baby Yoda hats and t-shirts.

Hi everyone, and welcome to the Boxing Day edition of Laura's Links. I hope you had a very merry Christmas and that Santa figured out exactly who was naughty and nice (ho ho ho ha ha ha love this gal) in your homes. Your In-House Jewish Mother has had a lovely and festive Chanukah thus far and there's still a few more nights, and therefore a few more warm, bright lights to add into the universe but we'll talk more about Chanukah down below.

As is customary, Mark has also been a busy bee, and there is lots of glorious stuff to feast upon right here at SteynOnline! Don't miss The Mark Steyn Christmas Show, his definitive take on Baby It's Cold Outside and pondering what happens If An Impeach Tree Falls in the Forest.

For those of you smart enough to stay in your Christmas PJs and ugly sweaters and not venture anywhere near a mall or store today, I have a great selection of links for you. So grab a cup or glass of your favourite holiday libation and come with me for a short sleigh ride through some news highlights from the past week.

Enjoy yourselves but don't overdo it!

Let's begin!

~

North America:

Doing the right thing is non-partisan.

PM Minstrel Hairdo, and Blackface Aficionado Extraordinaire wants very strict punishments for "hate speech".

This is totally insane: illegals to get drivers' licenses in NY state. What could possibly go wrong?

Canadian "justice". Model immigrant BEST and BRIGHTEST from Afghanistan, Tooba Yayha to get day parole. She's apparently not a danger to the public anymore and the likelihood of recidivism is very low. Well, duh! Her chance of recidivism is low because she doesn't have anymore daughters to murder.

This is truly an evil decision.

Oh joy, oh bliss! Canada has a secret visa program that grants visas to war criminals, terrorists and other assorted security threats.

One of the last surviving Navajo Code Talkers talks about his service, and how a "beautiful blue uniform" led him to enlist at age 15. Read the whole thing! G-d bless and keep him.

~

Jews and Israel:

Things that make Jew-haters sad. Jerusalem ranked world's fastest growing tourist destination.

From the very talented Liel Leibovitz at Tablet Magazine: The Real Danger to Jews.

Jews dance with Torah scroll on German street that had been named for Hitler.

History Geek Out! Biblical home of the Ark of the Covenant discovered in Beit Shemesh?

President Worst Hitler Ever and the lovely, elegant First Lady send exceptionally beautiful and meaningful Chanukah greetings to the Jewish people.

The great Daniel Greenfield on The Light of Chanukah (must read). Mr. Greenfield is a magnificent writer and his Jewish soul really touches the Jewish core of my heart. What a gift he has. This is a remarkable essay.

As I remarked earlier this week on Twitter, the best part of Chanukah Twitter was seeing Chanukah greetings from legendary anti-Semites who didn't have a clue that with their "Happy Chanukah", they were literally saluting Jewish military might and superiority along with the Jews liberating Jerusalem for the Jews. It has been glorious to watch.

~

Europe:

Evil, disgusting Sweden continues to re-invent itself as a Third World sh&thole.

I know I'm just your In House Jewish Mother, but this really doesn't seem very Pope-ish to me. Catholic peeps! Help me out here. There's plenty of people around the world that need Jesus (says me, the Big Jew).

French Jewish school principals urge their students to leave France. Absolutely, leave with suitcases and not in coffins.

~

Jihad:

Has anyone actually read anything about this in the American media? An American Airlines mechanic pleaded guilty to sabotaging an airplane. Also, if he was in America for 30 year ("model employee") why did he need an Arabic translator. But what do I know?

Say a prayer for the remnants of the Christian community where Christianity was born.

~

Random:

Celebrate diversity! All cultures are equal! KIDDING. Barbarians.

Iranian barbarians ordered unrest put down at all costs.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Melanie Philips: The British working class saves British Jews. Personally, I think they hit the pause button, but the Jewish community really has no future in the U.K.

Katie Hopkins: Boris' win is a seismic moment in our history.

U.K hospitals introduce disposable hijabs for surgical theatre.

Rape jihad in Britain-who is watching the watchmen? West Yorkshire PC Amjad Ditta, also known as Amjad Hussain, 35, has been charged with sexual touching.

Lastly, a heart wrenching personal essay from Roger Scruton reflecting on the year 2019: A Year In Which Much Was Lost But More Gained.

~

Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Your betters in government in America: a taxpayer funded confab on homelessness featured a transgendered stripper.

As per the great Douglas Murray, we have moved beyond men and women being equal, and now must agree that women are better (or else).

Sicko, nutcases at Teen Vogue offer "top gifts for transgenders".

~

Human (and Canine) Grace:

Buddies write letter to neighbours asking if they can walk and play with their dog, dog responds.

Christmas miracle! Teen who spent 500 days in hospital, beats cancer and will be home for Christmas.

Michigan couple married for 70 years dies minutes apart. Rest in peace.

Seven-year old girl saves her mom's life after having watched CPR videos on You Tube.

Oregon coffee shop owner temporarily closes her own store to work for her terminally ill competition.

Hundreds light up children's hospital to celebrate with kids who can't be at home.

Doctor's perform historic surgery with the aid of virtual reality, derived from Israeli military technology.

Five-year old boy can finally hug his brother with his new Hulk prosthetic arm.

Jewish group to repair earthquake struck home of Albanian Muslim whose father saved Jews.

Young boy, now cancer-free, breaks down after taking his last chemotherapy pill.

Newborns dressed as Baby Yoda at hospital photo shoot.

Seven-year old stem transplant recipient doing amazingly well!

New physiotherapy research can open a world of mobility for kids with disabilities.

Cancer patient and his nurse go viral singing Christmas song.

~

Bonus first-person Human Grace and good vibes two-fer:

~ In one of my special needs parent groups, a parent wrote about her son's refusal to wear socks for various sensory reasons. His feet became blistered but despite buying every kind of sock she could think of, her son refused to wear socks. Last week he came home with hand-knitted socks from his teacher, made with the softest wool she could find. She said she got his size from his shoes and made them herself because she's not giving up on him and wanted to find a solution. Her mom said "so now I'm that mom, crying happy tears because of socks". Wouldn't you?

~ Chanukah miracle: I had the pleasure of lighting Chanukah candle number two with my family and a friend of my son's who beat leukemia. Need I say more?

Please feel free to share your holiday good vibes, along with miracles big and small in the comments.

