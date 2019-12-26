Steyn in for Tucker Tonight!

Steyn started the day with Ed, Katie and Griff on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends"

Programming note: This evening I'll be taking the Boxing Day reins for "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 8pm Eastern - with a rerun for West Coasters at 9pm Pacific. If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up.

On Boxing Day morning I started the day at "Fox & Friends" with Ed, Katie and Griff. We talked the strange attention to detail of the Soviet-style airbrushers at the CBC:

On Thursday, Fox & Friends talked to conservative pundit Mark Steyn about how the CBC took Trump's scene out of their airings and explained that they did so to make time for commercials. Ed Henry didn't buy that explanation, deeming it instead "Trump Derangement Syndrome" from the CBC. "I think they're actually terrified that people will remember that before [Trump] was the new Hitler, he was a beloved mainstream cultural figure," Steyn said. "That's who Donald Trump was before he was the new Hitler. I think they're terrified of these little things that will remind people just how deranged his opponents are."

On the other hand, I'd quite like to have all the Pat Leahy cameos edited out of the Batman movies - but not my pal Michele Bachmann out of Sharknado 3. You can see part of the segment below:

If any more video of my curvy-couch turn surfaces, we'll post it.

If you enjoy me in video, there's just shy of ninety minutes' worth with me and my guests on this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show, filmed before an audience of Mark Steyn Club members. Mary KrÃ¤nsel says:

I'm SO glad I waited to watch this on Christmas day!! Much love to you, Mr Steyn!!

And to you, Mary. But the show's still good for Boxing Day, what with me and Orson Bean and Tal Bachman et al doing our "Baby, It's Cold Outside" sketch, and Carol Welsman and Russell Malone wondering "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" "This is really great, thanks for the great show" says Mistie Richardson, who adds:

I did not know Mark Steyn could sing.

I think the jury's still out on that, Mistie.

See you back on't telly for Tucker at 8pm Eastern.