Steyn in for Rush Today!

Happy holiday to our Scottish readers, where the day after the day after Hogmanay is required to recover from the excesses of New Year. Meanwhile, back on this side of the Atlantic, today, Thursday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

~Monday's final Tucker guest-hosting stint by yours truly was Number One in the much coveted 25-54 demo, a close second in the overall cable news rankings (to Gregg Jarrett, on fine form), and Number Five in all cable (behind the college football). I thank all who tuned in, and am grateful to Tucker's splendid production team for rendering me semi-watchable. The man himself returns tonight, and I'll be checking in with him sometime in the course of the hour.

~We had a busy New Year at SteynOnline, starting with my annual farewell to those we lost in 2019, from congressmen to caliphs to conductors. I greeted the dawn of the Roaring Twenties with a look back to other consequential turns of the calendar. And, even though this isn't technically the end of the decade, it feels sufficiently like the start of something new that I bade an extended farewell to the teens and beyond. If you were too busy forgetting auld acquaintances, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a new year begins.

See you on the radio at noon Eastern, and on the telly with Tucker tonight.