Ayatollahs and Undertakers

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Wednesday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition was devoted in large part to the wake of Soleimani's dispatch - from strategic aims in the Middle East to the dangers of attending an Iranian funeral, via the preponderance of Canadian citizens among the dead in the Ukrainian Airways Tehran plane crash. However, we also touched on various other topics, including Michelle Williams' Golden Globes paean to abortion and the decision of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to quit the Royal Family in order to spend more time with their self-absorption.

