Image

Mark Steyn

Ayatollahs and Undertakers

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/9976/ayatollahs-and-undertakers

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

See the guy killed by the USA/In his funereal Chevrolet...

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Wednesday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition was devoted in large part to the wake of Soleimani's dispatch - from strategic aims in the Middle East to the dangers of attending an Iranian funeral, via the preponderance of Canadian citizens among the dead in the Ukrainian Airways Tehran plane crash. However, we also touched on various other topics, including Michelle Williams' Golden Globes paean to abortion and the decision of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to quit the Royal Family in order to spend more time with their self-absorption.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions on this edition of our Q&A. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift.

I'll be back with Tucker on the telly tomorrow, Thursday, and back on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning, and back right here with at the weekend with the latest of our Sunday video poems. But, if audio only is more your cup of tea, do check out our annual Twelfth Night music special with great Steyn Show live performances from Peter Noone, Loudon Wainwright III, Patsy Gallant, Randy Bachman, Gwen Verdon, Liza Minnelli, Kander & Ebb and many more.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Yellow Streak
  2. Losing in Extra-Extra-Extra Time
  3. Steyn in for Rush on Open Line Friday!
  4. The Ghosts of Charlie Hebdo
  5. LÃ¨se MajestÃ© to the Golden Globalists

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.