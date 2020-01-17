The Last Waltz

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition began with impeachment and ended with a consideration of whether "social media" is reconfiguring humanity. In between came a variety of topics from Roger Scruton on dancing to the latest English town's evil cover-up of industrial-scale paedo gang-rape to the Australian oboist whose wife married the 46th in line to the throne.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions on this edition of our Q&A. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift.

As to that latest video poem I mentioned - "The Low-Down White" by Robert W Service - you can find that here. As to that upcoming Tale for Our Time I mentioned, that airs a week today. As to that impending Mark Steyn Cruise I mentioned, certain stateroom categories are already sold out but you can find more details about our autumnal excursion here.