Live Around the Planet: Friday January 17th

On today's rundown, I'm happy to take questions on the topics I've been chewing over in recent days - impeachment, Megxit, Iran, non-diversity at the Oscars, great Canadian viceroys - plus any other subjects on your mind.

We'll also address CNN's weird Open Mic Night, in which the DNC's desperation to take out Bernie reached its most pathetic stage yet. On last night's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", we discussed Elizabeth Warren's pitiful deployment of the sexism card. First, Tucker set it up:

Then I arrived:

"She was talking about policies because she couldn't run on biography because her entire biography is a lie," said Steyn, apparently referencing her disputed claim of Native American ancestry. He said Warren failed to score with a social media video featuring her speaking to her supporters and cracking open a beer while asking her husband Bruce Mann to join her. "I'm as hoity-toity of a foreigner as you can find and I can do a better 'Imma gonna get me a beer' than Elizabeth Warren," the Canadian-born Steyn remarked.

'Tis true. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here.

