O Paulie Mio

On Friday Mark will be guest-hosting America's Number One radio show and then non-guest-hosting his own TV show, The Mark Steyn Show. So, for Steyn fans, that's three hours on radio plus an hour on telly: as Mark said on the air on Wednesday, for a very occasional guest-host that's longer and harder than he's labored in a single day since he worked summers on a farm when he was a teenager.

~Among his guests on television tonight is Paul (Goodfellas) Sorvino, who inter alia is a brilliant mimic:

Paul will be talking about acting and sculpting and hunting, and about his personal connection to "O Sole Mio". Also on the show: live music from Maria Muldaur, who'll be temporarily abandoning "Midnight At The Oasis" for a wild jungle tribute to Debbie Reynolds. And Mark and Kyle Smith consider this year's Oscar favorite, La La Land.

We hope you'll join Mark on this first weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - and before that on the radio, starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific.

~Next to the mountain of five-star Amazon reviews piled up by Mark's cat album, his and Jessica's Christmas album has languished somewhat. But we like this first five-star review of the New Year for Making Spirits Bright from Kerry Kaminski:

Entertaining. A great fit for my Christmas CD mix.

It certainly is, Kerry. And it's never too early to plan your Christmas CD mix for 2017.