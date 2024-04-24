Image

Mark Steyn

We That Are Left Grow Old...

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/14231/we-that-are-left-grow-old

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

Leading Seaman Matthew Joseph of the Royal Australian Navy, official didgeridoo player at this year's Anzac Day observances at Gallipoli.

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark was back at the microphone, fielding questions on many topics, from the woeful state of American education to the woeful state of the British police via the woeful state of the "Official Jews". All that plus a great conductor with some music for St George's Day and Anzac Day.

Click above to listen.

Thank you for all your kind comments this last grisly couple of months, and thank you to all the brand new members of the Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding his ongoing health issues, Mark managed an hour-and-a-half of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do, as always, thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

Please also join us every evening, as Mark mentioned, for a brand new Tale for Our Time.

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Strolling While Jewish
  2. We That Are Left Grow Old...
  3. Pervert in the Course of Justice
  4. Live Around the Planet: Wednesday April 24th
  5. Graduating from HamasU

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.