Live Around the Planet: Wednesday April 24th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the best efforts of the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt American "justice" system. For the moment, I am at liberty and thus able to conduct another midweek edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet - and, despite what I said yesterday about various logistical complications, it will be at our usual hour. That's to say, we commence at the stroke of 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below.

On today's show I'm happy to talk about whatever's on your mind, but I'm also interested to hear your thoughts on the state of the education system, which, as I wrote way back in After America, is the single biggest structural defect in the United States and those of His Majesty's Dominions that mimic its pathologies. I'm not sure I've laughed at anything on Saturday Night Live since the 1978 season, but this isn't bad:

Ah, but that's from 2015. Would they run it today? As I wrote yesterday, pointing out all the October 7th gang-rape and kiddie-torching doesn't work, because that's what they like about these guys.

I'm also up for any questions on my looming legal battle in the English High Court - against the UK state censor Ofcom over my coverage of the Covid "vaccines". In the bigger picture, I was right and the censors are wrong - and the news on that isn't getting any better:

WE ARE now facing a tsunami of mounting evidence that the mRNA based covid vaccines not only cause cancer progression but also inhibit current treatments in controlling so-called 'turbo cancers', sudden and aggressive either first time or relapsed cancers, which are on the rise... If I was this country's Chief Medical Officer I would be regarding the detoxification of the spike protein as a national emergency priority.

They're too deep into the blizzard of lies for anything like that.

My case comes to the Royal Courts of Justice in the Strand on June 11th. Many listeners have asked how they can support my free-speech battles on both sides of the Atlantic. There are several ways:

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question.

