A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 9-15

the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with Steyn's Song of the Week and a wild jungle tribute to Debbie Reynolds.

~On Monday Mark addressed a huge media blind spot - the refusal to see the Islamization of Europe and what it portends - and their outright deception about a brutal attack in Chicago. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday Steyn unveiled the first current-events edition of the new Mark Steyn Show. He pushed back hard against Meryl Streep and Hollywood "victimhood", and noted that neither she nor other movie A-listers had said a word about film-makers and other artists who in recent years have been silenced for their art, even unto death. He also talked about the disease of "cultural appropriation" - can non-Mexicans wear a sombrero? can white novelists write black characters? - and celebrated a prototype reality star, Buffalo Bill. More details on the show here.

~Later in the week Mark's old boss Rich Lowry penned an op-ed in The Los Angeles Times on climate mullah Michael E Mann's five-year lawsuit against Steyn, and the hockey-stick huckster's serial hostility to free speech for anyone who disagrees with him. We thank those readers around the world who've enthusiastically backed Mark, and especially those who've expressed their support by buying his climatological bestseller on Mann's damage to science.

~As Steyn noted this week, it cannot have been the intent of the authors of the First Amendment that Americans should enjoy fewer free-speech rights than those territories that remained within the British Empire. Just to underline that point, Breitbart's James Delingpole won an important victory in London this week over a Big Climate enforcer, but even in his hour of triumph he quoted a too familiar maxim:

As Mark Steyn says, the process is the punishment.

~On Friday Mark ended the week with the second weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show. The theme was the future, the day after tomorrow - the America of 2029, as conjured in a new novel - but Mark and his guests also found time to pay tribute to the late songwriter Leon Russell, with his slinkiest, sultriest ballad.

~For our Saturday movie date, Steyn presented a special video edition of Mark at the Movies, celebrating a classic film and discussing both the high-tech security state and cinema's first sexy robot:

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week