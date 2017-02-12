Mark Returns to the Deranged Dominion!

On Saturday February 25th Mark returns to Canada's biggest political beano, the annual Manning Conference in Ottawa. Much has changed since he last spoke there three years ago: Back then the Conservatives were in government; now they're leaderless and on the outside looking in, as the boy-king Justin builds the new Trudeaupia.

Mark will be surveying the changed political scene in North America and round the world, and concluding the conference with a live performance from the stage of the National Arts Centre of The Mark Steyn Show. There'll be politics and passion, your questions from the audience, and a special appearance by one of Mark's favourite popsters Tal Bachman. Tal and Mark last appeared together at a fundraiser for Ezra Levant, and Mark was very touched by an old Kinks song that Tal surprised him with. So he's looking forward to sharing a stage with him again.

There's lots of other great speakers at the conference, including a couple of recent guests from Mark's show - Professor Jordan Peterson, currently in the crosshairs of the gender-identity totalitarians, and Raheel Raza, self-described Muslim feminist. Other participants include Mark's old Sun News pal Brian Lilley and his former piano-playing imam Andrew Lawton - plus all 14 contenders for the leadership of the Canadian Conservative Party. The conference starts on February 23rd, and you can find out more details here.

Meanwhile, to get you in the mood, here's Mark's address to the conference from three years ago - on conservatism and the facts of life:

For more information on this year's Manning Conference, see here. See you in Ottawa!