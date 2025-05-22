Am Yisrael Chai

This column was filed before the killing of a young Israeli couple outside a Jewish museum in DC last night. In a shocking twist, security guards for the museum initially thought the shooter was another victim, welcomed him in and offered him comfort. May their memory be a blessing.

Shalom, homies and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links.

There's lots of interesting and crazy stories to report on this week, but I think that one of the most important, if not the most important one is the unfolding story of Joe Biden's cancer and the "who knew what when" side of things. In case you missed it, Mark discusses a lot of the issues in his essay from earlier this week "Lie, Lie and Lie Again". And the biggest question of them all, of course, is who exactly was running America while Weekend at Biden's was playing live all around the world for four painful years. The Bidens are terrible, terrible people and the level of greed exhibited by Joe Biden and the members of his extended family and entire tribe is utterly disgusting. The range and depth of their moral, behavioural and sexual depravity is almost beyond description and all for what? Money? Joe Biden's brain is well beyond demented, he's at the stage of life (looks terminal) where money can't do anything for you. I look at this and think to myself-do any of these excremental humans understand that the Brinks truck doesn't follow the gravedigger?

But the big question and main point of it all though is how Mark put it:

"Who was running the US government these last four years? And why isn't he in prison?"

It will be moderately interesting to see what other members of the Sleazebag Dud Media will be jumping on the "oh my gosh we didn't know" bandwagon. They lie so readily and happily, I'm surprised they even tell the truth about their names when they introduce themselves. Disgusting.

~

I know that not everyone is on Instagram and I do try to pry the news stories out of Instagram reels and get the originals as much possible, but sometimes the stories are only featured on social media and other times, I don't have as much sleuthing time or patience as is required to find all the original links. My main squeeze in terms of social media is X, but Instagram is a nice vehicle for little mini-movies and vignettes. When I saw this story, I wanted to make sure I put it right up front so you wouldn't miss it. And the expression "their need was greater than my pain" is so beautiful, inspiring, and humbling. It made a really big impact on me. I hope you like it.

~

In light of the results of the Eurovision song competition, and all the hoopla surrounding Yuval Raphael, I thought these comments were insightful on many levels, and I also love the fact that you can just do things nowadays with the internet and social media. You don't need anyone's permission, you don't need an executive's permission or approval, you can just be the thing you want to be and do the things that animate your soul.

~

Lastly, there's been a lot of raw antisemitism popping up in various corners of the world, in parliaments and on social media-from the left and the right (if those terms even have any meaning nowadays). I don't love seeing and hearing it, but on some level I find the obsession amusing in its pointlessness because whatever they screech, and no matter how many families they attempt to bereave, and no matter how obsessed they are with us, I can tell you that Israel and the Jewish people are not going anywhere. Am Yisrael Chai.

Israel is strong, Israelis and Jews are full of life, having lots of babies and doing absolutely great things. We are a flawed, stiff-necked, glorious people with one homeland and flawed leaders but still a light unto the nations. The homeland, I can assure you, is growing at a rate that I can only describe as miraculous-and I can testify to this firsthand. One cannot count the number of cranes in the cities. More apartments, more families, more babies, more businesses, more commerce, more innovation, and more Jews, all over the land. No matter the aims of our enemies, the Jewish people are eternal.

I pray that President Trump is able to expand the Abraham Accords.

Please continue to pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

See you in the comments as I'm able to jump in.

~

North America:

When I was growing up, there were no "poop fairies".

This is happening, as per Neil Oliver, because your leaders want it to be happening.

"Gain of function", means gain of lethality to humans. Good on RFK.

As Mark always says: the future belongs to those who show up.

RELATED

NYC: "Seven children died in abusive NYC homes because progressives say it's racist to save them."

"Joe Biden was even more demented than we knew..."

China blinked.

Damn. I really thought this was a forever, ever, ever EVAH EVAH EVAH love. SAD! I mean if marriages between 86 year old gay billionaires and their 32 year old formerly heterosexual, former go-go dancer and personal trainer, don't last WHAT WILL???!?!?!

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

As Mark says, they just have to get you to swallow the lie.

Good luck, Britain.

RELATED: Meet the new Mayor of Rotherham. I'm sure everything will work out just fine.

EXCELLENT NEWS. Now, I hope America offers him and his family asylum. Asylum Aleikum is needed.

~

The Great Walkbackening:

Oh really?!

I SEE.

"It's time to pay attention to Bulgarian death rates."

"I was sceptical about efficacy but I didn't think there would be harm."

~

Jews and Israel:

Dying of a broken heart after kinocide. There are not two sides.

Good.

~

Palestinians:

The Palestinian myth.

~

Kooks and Gutless Wankers:

I DARE YOU.

The "must have" accessory of Hollywood celebrities.

~

Misc:

In breaking news, women are women and men are men. What would we do without research?

~

Human Grace:

Absolutely incredible. Who says there is no such thing as miracles?

This low-key gave me all the life (subtitles in reel).

Seventy six years later, RIP.

Related. Incredible. His widow, brother and daughter are still alive. G-d willing, he will be soon be back home to rest in eternal peace.

Good stuff.

"My family's church-y Wheels on the Bus."

"Even the worst day only lasts twenty-four hours."

I must have missed this story last December, so here it is now.

