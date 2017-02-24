Image

Mark Steyn

The Stories They Won't Cover

Greetings from Ottawa, where Mark will be hosting The Mark Steyn Show live on stage from the Manning jamboree on Saturday afternoon, with politics, free speech, your questions, and a musical treat from the great Tal Bachman.

Ahead of tomorrow's performance, Mark gave a wide-ranging interview to Kris Sims of CFRA on the state of the west as viewed from both sides of the Atlantic. Click below to listen:

~For subscribers to Mark's TV show on CRTV, don't miss tonight's Oscarpalooza edition of The Mark Steyn Weekend Show, with Oscar-winning songwriter Don Black recalling the first British song to win an Academy Award, Bond villain Robert Davi with a live musical serenade, and Peter Filicia on the essential ingredients of a great awards show.

We regret that certain subscribers have been having difficulty accessing the show at CRTV in recent days. CRTV Customer Support say:

Due to a technical issue, there was a delay in the post of the episodes. We are trying our hardest to get them posted before the end of the week.

We certainly hope they will honor that commitment to their customers, but the issue is outside our control. Please contact CRTV Customer Support here.

