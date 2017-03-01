Obama's Composite Jihadist and Imaginary ISIS Leader On the Air

March 1, 2017 http://www.steynonline.com/7698/obama-composite-jihadist-and-imaginary-isis-leader Two days after CRTV fired Mark and canceled The Mark Steyn Show, he rather appreciated finding himself back on real television. Mark always enjoys his appearances with Stuart Varney at Fox Business, and today was no exception. In Part One, Mark and Stuart discussed aspects of President Trump's Congressional address, including immigration and Obamacare. Click below to watch: Stuart kept Mark on for a second segment, and in Part Two they roamed further afield, including a discussion of the Obamas' new book deal: There's more on Mark's admiration for Obama's creative-writing skills over at Twitchy. ~Don't miss more TV and radio appearances by Mark this week: Full details in our "On the Air" box at top right. ~All of us at SteynOnline have been overwhelmed by the thousands of emails and other expressions of support we've received since Mark was fired by CRTV and the show he loved doing was abruptly canceled. Mark has been very touched, and sympathizes greatly with viewers' feelings about how they have been treated. There are also plenty of comments at our Facebook page, including this one from Carol Lancaster Mingus: CRTV asked me to email them a reason why I asked for a refund...here it is: I signed up for the Mark Steyn Show. His programs were terrific. I am a retired television producer who worked for over twenty years for local PBS stations in Arizona and California....the production values were amazing...his musical numbers were the best and of course his serious subjects were also excellent. As with all CRTV productions, the sets are absolutely wonderful. However, Mark Steyn is one of a kind - great political mind, a fun and punchy sense of humor, toss in his love of the arts and then add the fact that he can sing!!! His shows were both entertaining and informative. CRTV has lost a great talent, and I lost my favorite show. I have a few questions for you - 1) I could never understand why you did not mention Mark Steyn in the ads for CRTV which played during Rush Limbaugh's radio broadcast? Rush's audience loves Mark Steyn, and you would have receive many more subscribers if you had mentioned his show was airing on CRTV. 2) Why did CRTV drop the Mark Steyn Show? Thank you so much, Carol. Let us know if you hear back. As to our groaning sack of emails, there are far too many for us to publish them all here in one fell swoop, but Mark is reading them all in the midst of his travails, and we'll try to pick out a daily sample to publish here for the next little while. Herewith today's selection: Mark You are unique and I am frustrated with the cancellation of your show. It was the best show on CRTV and the biggest reason I subscribed. I love the cultural commentary and the humor. You were able to take your time and make a very interesting, thoughtful show. It was sort of like a Conservative version of NPR, except it was very funny and it was paid for by volunteer enthusiasts. No commercials....it was nearly perfect. Please let me know when you find another venue. John in Arkansas ** Shortly after I terminated my subscription to CRTV. I responded to the their email questioning my decision. I'd like to forward to you my answer to their inquiry. Agnes MAR 01, 2017 | 05:38PM PST Original message

Agnes wrote: I am eager to tell you why I am terminating my CRTV subscription, but I do not think you would "love" to hear it. I am so disappointed in your pedestrian handling of the removal of one of the "banner" Talent of CRTV. I was an early pre-subscriber specifically to the Mark Steyn Show. I wouldn't have given a thought to join if not the promise of hearing his thoughts and learned analysis of US and international affairs. His program was a classy, exciting, erudite and thoroughly enjoyable entertainment whenever it aired. Certainly not the crass regurgitation of the everyday bore of only local "romps". Steyn has the profound capability to inform and entertain with ease and the deep knowledge on a global scale. I am sorry this happened but I am mostly sorry for you not to recognize what you had lost. Goodbye, A.T. ** Hey Mark I too am very dismayed about your show leaving CRTV. What the hell are they thinking? As a professional actor/storyteller and a conservative, I found your show to be a treasure. Loved the art and film talk, the long and interesting interviews, your political insights of course, and the great musicâ€“â€“ including when you yourself performed. Also loved the studio set and the view of the Valley out your window. I sure hope that somehow they will get smart and bring you back. Meantime, hang in there. You rock. Chris ** Hi Mark, I was perplexed when your show disappeared from the CRTV lineup, as I'd bought a year's subscription to the network in December on sole account of you being there. I was gutted when the customer service rep told me your contract had been cancelled, then not just a little perturbed. At least they gave me a refund--though she didn't sound too thrilled with her job, almost as if she'd been doling refunds out all day, like a school lunch lady slopping spoonfuls of surprise casserole to none to thrilled boys and girls. Find a place where we can pay to hear/watch Mark Steyn on a regular schedule again and soon! Jordan

KoÅ¡ice, Slovakia ** Mark... So... I haul a chair out onto the porch on a beautiful afternoon, pour a big glass of wine, and sit down in gleeful anticipation of the enjoyment I'm about to get from the latest episode of your show. The CRTV site sure didn't help me in determining where your content was... I went to your site and learned the bad news. I want to echo all who are saying you were the reason we signed up. Yes, it seemed like a rocky start... an analogy that comes to mind is Dennis Miller's former radio show. His first episodes betrayed some growing pains, but it became the most entertaining conservative/libertarian talk show on radio. Yet as others have made clear, too, it was the musical content that set your brief endeavor apart. Please find a venue for your format. How about a weekly, even on "regular" TV? HBO, for instance, could use some balance against John Oliver and Bill Maher... Cordially, Greg in Dallas ** I was so disappointed to see that CRTV has cancelled your contract. I have cancelled both my subscription and my mother's because we only joined to see you! As a stay at home mom living in the aftermath of eight years of Obama's economic policy, my entertainment dollars are few and not spent without a great deal of thought. I've now got a refund coming my way, and I'd love to send it to you if you'll start your own channel! Best wishes for greater things in your future. Sincerely, Betty Ann Waggoner

(a fan in Mississippi) ** Mark I too only subscribed to CRTV for your show. I cancelled immediately upon reading of its removal and requested a refund. They have agreed to refund the entire subscription â€“ perhaps others may want to do the same? Cheers from an Aussie fan. David Hayes

Queensland ** Mark, I woke up today hoping that yesterday was only a dream. It wasn't. I'm sure more details will come out over time, but I am completely baffled as to why a seemingly sane company would cut open (let alone cut loose) this gold-egg goose. Please make sure that my fellow fans know they can cancel their CRTV (or JKTV, as I prefer) subscription and get a full refund just by asking for it. Or I should say that they're promising a full refund (I have an e-mail confirming that, but I have yet to see the funds). Maybe I shouldn't put much stock in promises from a company that fails to honor their contracts, though if I can't have cash, I'd much rather have receivables than nothing at all. I know that it's been said many times, many ways, START A NEW SHOW! You have a loyal fan base - if you film it, they will pay. Happy Hunting, Nathan in Snoqualmie ** Hi, Mark, I'm upset that CRTV has dropped your show. Your programs reminded me of classy shows from Merv Griffin, Mike Douglas, and Johnny Carson. In March, 2016, I subscribed as a charter member of LevinTV, but months later when Levin announced that CRTV would absorb it and add other programs such as yours, I felt I would go ahead and renew in March, 2017, even at the higher price. I started to wonder late last year why Levin would never mention your show whenever he was advertising the line-up, and felt something was amiss. Now I know, and I'll be doing some hard thinking before I allow them to automatically renew my subscription next week for a full year. Without The Mark Steyn Show, CRTV is not worth $99/yr. I hope everything turns out well for you and that your show will be available somewhere again! Best wishes, Omar G. Hernandez

Davie, Florida ** Mark, Terrible news about the cancellation of the CRTV show. I only subscribed for your content, and they've even taken down the old shows! So I told them to cancel my subscription and give me a pro rata refund. Hope you can continue the show with another service. David C. Read ** Dear Mark, Sorry, depressed, angry are only a few of the words to express myself concerning the termination of your show from CRTV. Below is my message to them: Finally something intelligent, interesting, entertaining, and thoughtful to watch, and then what happens? The Mark Steyn Show is cancelled. After just over a month on the air. And it was the sole reason I subscribed. Who made this terrible decision? I want my money back. Cancel my subscription. Phil McInnis

