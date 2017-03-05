A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 27-March 5

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn in Ottawa, where he surveyed the global scene in an interview by The Rebel's Brian Lilley .

~On Monday Mark was fired and his TV show canceled by CRTV, who issued one of those bland statements no sentient creature believes a word of. For contrasting takes on what really happened, here's a view from the left (at Salon) and a view from the right (at Conservative Treehouse). For our viewers' take, there are lots of comments over at our Facebook page. As for Steyn, desperate times call for desperate measures.

~On Tuesday Mark paid tribute to his sometime co-host at Fox News, the late Alan Colmes, and reflected on the lameness of labels.

~On Wednesday Steyn returned to one of his favorite TV shows, "Varney & Company" at Fox Business. He talked about President Trump's joint address and then the Obamas' book deal:

~Thursday's Mark Steyn Show was devoted to a full-length interview with one of the sharpest minds in America, Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn. Click below to watch:

~On Friday Mark returned to Fox News to discuss immigration and terrorism with Neil Cavuto, and then joined Liz MacDonald on Fox Business for the related subject of immigration and gang violence.

At the end of a miserable week for Steyn at the hands of dishonorable men, he was modestly heartened to find that his cat album Feline Groovy: Songs for Swingin' Cats, dedicated to his own groovy feline Marvin, continuing to stack up five-star reviews at Amazon, including this one from Jeffrey Meyer:

Cute and funny Only 1 bad tune on the album, in my opinion.

Next time don't be so coy, Mr Meyer: Tell us which one it is. If you'd like to figure it out for yourself, Feline Groovy is available on CD - and, for instant gratification, via digital download from Amazon or iTunes.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with Steyn on Sweden.