Ain't No Challah Back Girl

May we all experience the delight this baby experienced whilst trying ice cream for the first time.

Hello again and greetings from the Deranged Dominion.

It has been another great and crazy week on planet earth. I've been preoccupied with the usual combination of work, domestic responsibilities and of course, saving up interesting and eclectic news stories from across the internet. So many humans, so many stories. This week, I've decided to go light on the intro and heavy on the ending. This is because I can't really think of anything better to say at the moment than Douglas Murray's advice, his understated cri du coeur of stand by your friends, and don't let bullies get away with silencing decent people. Amen, amen.

You can tell that how serious I am about that message because I am purposely refraining from mentioning you know, the whole Yes I Know What Team He's On But Muh Crush, Etc. little thing. Totally am not gonna talk about that. But can someone at least please send my Girl Scout "Restraint" badge stat, and I'll sew it onto my jacket with pride. Like cis heteronormative Jewish Zionist mom pride, not like Pride Pride. Oh and also, I can't really sew, but I can hire someone to do that.

Silly me, I digress! I shall now focus.

Mark has been talking a bit about the ongoing impeachment kabuki in Washington, which he has previously described as the elites' impeachment of the American people which is very, very very #SAD! Although he's been pretty much non-watching the proceedings, he has still shared some of his reflections on the ape-oplectic reactions of the soy latte-drinking, 1990s-goateed Bull(sh&t)warky, pressing mean girl dispatches from the #NeverTrump crowd then and now.

Now let's take a look at the week that was.

~

America:

A look at the deadly extremism of Antifa in America.

From the great VDH: The alarmists were wrong on Soleimani and the US-Israel model has been a resounding success.

Also from VDH: The anti-Trumpers and their shadow government.

Elizabeth Warren gets completely destroyed by a normal, responsible, American dad.

Red-blooded American dad kills coyote with his bare hands to save family after it attacks his son. First reaction: hero! Second: hot! OK maybe, just maybe I sort of, kind of thought of those things in reverse order. Oh come on now, all you ladies were thinking the same thing as me, so don't try to shame me in the comments. Not that it would work, but whatevzzzz.

New York: This is your city on communism. Understand that this is what the left wishes for all of the civilized world.

The great David Mamet says President Trump is an excellent President and his opponents have been behaving in a psychotic manner. (Article and podcast.)

A good and forthright statement from the White House Press Secretary about the impeachment sham. But I think that it's not really that "the Members (of Congress) will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people" it's more like Mark Steyn's thesis that the members of Congress have been carrying out a vendetta against the American people. That's what must be ended. See what you think. Mark said on Rush that the impeachment process is the anti-democratic forces in government impeaching We the People, every single one of the 63 million people that voted for Trump. What say you?

~

Israel and Jews:

Photographs from Auschwitz, newly colourized.

Why Jews need Israel.

For the "go back to Europe" crowd (not that they want us there anyway) Ashkenazi Jews are also indigenous to Israel and not to Europe.

History geek out! Thirteen year old discovers 1500 year old Greek inscription in Caesarea.

This made me really miss my Bubbies: "My husband's grandmother cooked in Yiddish."

Elie Wiesel's son Elisha opens up about his father.

~

Middle East:

All cultures are equal, etc.

~

Germany:

Police to lower German language requirements in a bid to get more new recruits. What could possibly go wrong?

Maybe this guy will apply? I think it's obvious who the real "new Nazis" are in the world, and if you are not convinced by the above video, in German with all the quaint, accompanying jihad pantomime then there's no hope for you, just as there's no hope for Germany.

~

France:

Nothing to see here: French anti-terror officer charged with selling fake ID on the Dark Web.

France licenses the murder of Jews.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

"British men", including a police officer, appear in court charged with child sexual exploitation.

Hubba hubba, what could possibly go wrong?

~

Sweden:

Swedish women are quitting their jobs due to harassment from migrant men. This is called self-imposed sharia. Not a shot fired (OK, the occasional bomb has gone off) but the gender-segregation a la Saudi Arabia is happening quite naturally. Pretty soon Saudi Arabia will have more gender progress than Sweden. Sweden is a third world dumpster hell hole.

~

Kook and Humourless Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

University of Minnesota faculty and staff to undergo LGBT pronoun training.

This seems a perfectly good and totally not insane use of British taxpayers' hard-earned money.

Speaking of trans issues, consider this.

And this is a beauty. If you haven't followed the whole story, basically a well-known British actor and musician named Laurence Fox is in trouble with the Wokestapo mobs because he refuses to be called a racist, and will not back down. He's had it. He's done! That's the summary. But listen to this wonderful podcast interview here for more bits. And I have totally stolen liberated the line "I'd rather eat a lightbulb" from Mr. Fox. An additional good interview with him and James Delingpole is here.

~

Human Grace:

A Jew has a coming to Jesus moment about Catholic hospice care.

"I'm just helping people feel alive again." Just? Goodness gracious, there's no "just"-it's YUGE!

Cutest school prayer ever, ever, EVAH EVAH EVAH?

Baby tries ice cream for the first time. This baby is my spirit animal.

At risk kids in Israel bunk together at camp with special needs kids. Very sweet.

This is an amazing Twitter thread about the incredible amount of knowledge that you can gain from YouTube for free! Love it. Love, love, love this.

~

Personal Moments of Human Grace:

As I get older, and as I've lived more years as a Jew, I have frequent occasion to think a lot about the wisdom of my forefathers and about living Jewishly. There are so many things about Jewish living that make so much sense to me. I sometimes wonder if it is the Jewish reverence for life itself that is the root cause of anti-Semitism. A little over a week ago, I attended a funeral and the Rabbi most graciously linked together the life of the deceased with the Torah portion of that particular week. It was respectful, lyrical and perfectly appropriate. Then as per Jewish custom, the shiva followed-another tradition I think just makes so much sense for humans. A couple of days later, I attended a wine and cheese evening organized especially for special needs mothers in my community, organized by my local Chabad. And the next evening, I had the privilege of attending a community wide Challah bake to pray for the full and complete recovery of a community member, a young mother, who has been struck by cancer.

Challah is one of the Jewish commandments specifically for women. When Jewish women prepare Challah, and "take" Challah-apportioning as was done as a sacrifice in the days of old, it is a particularly auspicious time for prayer. Online groups of Jewish women all over the world solicit names for prayer specifically for when one "takes" Challah. All the ingredients of Challah are also symbolic. I was with approximately 100 women gathered together to make Challah and pray for a young mother, and any other sick people and for the protection of our families and Israel. Then, at every table, every woman made blessings over another 6 or 7 individual foods: wine, nuts, fruit, vegetable, and others. The idea was that each table not only generated blessings from the Challah, but from all the foods created by G-d. Multiple blessings all in merit of a full recovery.

The young woman's sister, who organized the event, said a few words. She said how grateful her sister was for everyone's prayers, and her only request was that if anyone among us had any long-standing quarrel or alienation from a friend or relative that they make peace with them in her merit, for her health. So humbling, so beautiful, such a modest and poignant request. My Challah dough was soft and fluffy, and delicious when served to my family for the Sabbath. Blessings abound.

Now, do let me know what you think!

