Mark Steyn

NDA Playoffs

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tucker and I mulled the wackiest Democrat debate so far, in which Michael Bloomberg spent half-a-billion dollars to get beaten up by Elizabeth Warren. The guy just stood there as the Cherokee Dominatrix turned him into the Harvey Weinstein of the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club set. Fox News reports:

Mark Steyn riffed Thursday on former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's performance at the previous night's Democratic presidential debate, satirically claiming that the 78-year-old media mogul must be a "Russian asset."

"I think the best explanation for Bloomberg is that he is in fact a Russian asset who has been planted into the Democrat race to make Joe Biden look forceful and vigorous," Steyn said.

I wouldn't say that claim was necessarily "satirical". Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, please join me Friday afternoon for another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 4pm North American Eastern Time - that's 9pm GMT.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, do weigh in below. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.

