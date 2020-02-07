Drones and Debacles

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition began with a Friday-night droning and ended on a musical note with Matt Monro and "Rule, Britannia!" - not the former singing the latter, alas. In between came a variety of topics from impeachment and Iowa and the State of the Union to Boris and Greta and climate change via Wodehouse and Waugh and woeful stand-up.
You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions on this edition of our Q&A.