Mark Steyn

He's There, He's Square, Get Used to It

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/10038/he-there-he-square-get-used-to-it

On Friday Steyn made a rare end-of-the-week appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the deep thoughts of the shallowest candidate, Pete Buttigieg.

Mayor Pete has declared that the most critical issue in this campaign is "the shape of our democracy". This followed hard on his call on CNN "to build an alliance among generations to try to make sure that the future really is better than the past". Mayor Pete was so impressed by the latter bromide that, when he clipped the soundbite for a TV ad, he edited in rapturous applause to his remarks. Mark and Tucker discussed Pete and "the shape of our democracy", to no applause whatsoever. Click below to watch:

You can see more from Tucker's show here. Members of The Mark Steyn Club are more than welcome to weigh in on the state of the Democrat race below.

