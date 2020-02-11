Panic Stations

Happy New Hampshire Primary Day! As is the custom, Dixville Notch, Hart's Location and Millfield voted at midnight. Dixville has just five voters - so in Iowa we'd be waiting a week for a provisional final tally and then another for a recount. But in the Granite State, even with 100 per cent turnout, it's a little quicker than that. So at five past midnight the Notch announced the results: A vote apiece for Buttigeig and Sanders, and three write-ins for Bloomberg.

At Hart's Location, Amy Klobuchar romped home with six votes. Results in full:

1) Klobuchar 6

2) Warren 4

3) Sanders 3

4) Yang 2

5=) Biden, Gabbard, Steyer 1 each

On the other hand, turnout was higher in the Hart's Location GOP primary, where Trump got fifteen votes, former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld got four and a lady from Concord, Mary Maxwell came third with one.

In Millsfield, Senator Klobuchar eked out a narrower victory with two votes to Biden, Buttigeig and Sanders' one apiece. Again, turnout was higher on the GOP side with Trump at sixteen votes and one for Weld.

The winners so far:

Donald Trump 31

Amy Klobuchar 8

Whether Dixville, Hart's and Millsfield are bellwethers we shall learn later today. But Klobuchar's Klomentum is well underway, Biden's Joementum is nowhere to be seen, and it's too early to discern Bernimentum or Buttimentum. More from me on any or all of the foregoing on Wednesday's "Fox & Friends".

On Monday's "Tucker", mein host and I discussed the desperation of Democrats and their media chums to stop the march of Bernie. You can see Tucker's monologue here. Then I weighed in. Click below to watch:

~This time last week Tucker and I were reacting to the terrible news of Rush Limbaugh's advanced lung cancer:

"Unlike many people at the top of this business, Tucker, he has no insecurities, no petty jealousies," said Steyn, who will be filling in for Limbaugh most of this week. "He is secure and kind and generous. Everyone who has had anything to do with 'The Rush Limbaugh Show' will be rooting for him. "He is the kindest. I owe him everything. In America, I owe Rush everything."

I'm amazed at how many others on the right side of the US media responded and likewise credited Rush with getting them started. I talked about that at EIB the other day, with especial reference to The Greg Gutfeld Show's Kat Timpf:

I'll be joining Kat on this weekend's Gutfeld show, and also on an upcoming episode of her newish Fox Nation show, Sincerely, Kat. Before that, on Wednesday, I'll be checking in with "Fox & Friends" live from the grey morning after of today's New Hampshire primary a little after 8am Eastern.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, do weigh in below. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.