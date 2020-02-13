Image

Mark Steyn

Pony Tailspin

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Air

After a week in New Hampshire, Brian Kilmeade finally meets an authentic Granite Stater

Programming note: On Thursday I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone live across America at noon Eastern/3pm Pacific, while Rush attends to some medical matters. You can dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, one of Rush's original stations, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here. Afterwards I'll be swinging by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for my regular Thursday appearance, which this week includes a clash of titans: Steyn vs Lou Dobbs on Tucker's "Final Exam".

On Wednesday I joined Brian Kilmeade on the radio to ponder the Granite State's crushing of the dreams of Fauxcahontas and the Pony Soldier, to comb through Amy Klobuchar's last-minute Klomentum and to recall Joe Lieberman's long-ago Nomentum. It's always fun to share a studio with Brian, so do click above to listen.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

