Image

Mark Steyn

A "Moderate" Is a Left-Winger You've Never Heard Of

by Mark Steyn
Fox & Friends

https://www.steynonline.com/10046/a-moderate-is-a-left-winger-youve-never-heard

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: This Valentine's Day evening I'll be making a rare Friday appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 8pm Eastern - with a rerun for West Coasters at 9pm Pacific. If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up.

On Friday morning I started the day at "Fox & Friends" with Steve, Ainsley, Brian and a live audience from around the nation. We talked about the Democrat primary and its so-called "moderates. Click below to watch:

After "Fox & Friends", I guest-hosted Open Line Friday on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from the broadcast here. Rush returns Monday.

If you enjoy me in video, aside from tonight's "Tucker", I'll be joining Kat, Tyrus and the man who shot Osama bin Laden, Rob O'Neill, on Saturday's Greg Gutfeld Show.

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, feel free to weigh in in the comments.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

Tonight Mark joins Tucker Carlson on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

 

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Panic Stations
  2. Live Free or Bern
  3. When Shinners are Winners
  4. Pony Tailspin
  5. Bean There, Done That

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image