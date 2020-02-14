A "Moderate" Is a Left-Winger You've Never Heard Of

Programming note: This Valentine's Day evening I'll be making a rare Friday appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 8pm Eastern - with a rerun for West Coasters at 9pm Pacific. If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up.
On Friday morning I started the day at "Fox & Friends" with Steve, Ainsley, Brian and a live audience from around the nation. We talked about the Democrat primary and its so-called "moderates. Click below to watch:
After "Fox & Friends", I guest-hosted Open Line Friday on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from the broadcast here. Rush returns Monday.
If you enjoy me in video, aside from tonight's "Tucker", I'll be joining Kat, Tyrus and the man who shot Osama bin Laden, Rob O'Neill, on Saturday's Greg Gutfeld Show.
If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, feel free to weigh in in the comments.
Massive sea changes have occurred in America over just the last 20 years and it amazes me how few conservatives seem to have noticed. The left today and the Democrat party bears virtually no resemblance at all to the liberals of the Bill Clinton years. In fact there seems to be no liberals remaining today in the party or in the national media. There is a new viciousness and level of outright hatred in America today that I've never before seen and I've been around awhile. All this talk about revolution if the 'Bern' gets the nomination misses the point that the revolution has already happened. Roger Stone's sorry fate should be the wake-up call for timid conservatives but then I hear on Fox News from Andy McCarthy (whom I've always respected) that the case against Mr. Stone is "overwhelming". Really?? Very depressing. What will it take to wake up the right to face down this rabid far left today before they come to power?