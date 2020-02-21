Image

Mark Steyn

The Weakest Link?

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay to tide you over till news comes of Joe Biden's spectacular seventh-place finish in Nevada. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition began with various thoughts on the NDA Kid, the Cherokee Dominatrix and other Democrat contenders, and ended with fleeing Swedes and sodden Aussies. In between came considerations of Bill Barr as swamp-drainer, Boris as bridge-builder, Charles and William as kings-in-waiting, Degas as Islamophobe, Leo Varadkar as EU court eunuch, and much more.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions on this edition of our Q&A. As I mentioned, we'll also have a brand new Tale for Our Time launching tomorrow evening, Saturday. So, if you're seeking refuge from Nevada caucus analysis, I hope you'll check us out.

If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift.

