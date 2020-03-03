Image

Mark Steyn

The Geezer Apocalypse

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/10096/the-geezer-apocalypse

Happy Super Tuesday to all our American viewers. On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tucker and Mark discussed the latest developments in the Democrat primary and the triumph of the Comeback Coot. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here. Mark will have full Super Tuesday analysis tomorrow.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, an hour before Tucker's show he concluded his serialization of John Buchan's classic thriller-with-globalist-sub-text, The Power-House. If you've yet to hear it, you can start out at Episode One and enjoy it every evening twenty minutes before you lower your lamp - or you can have a good old binge-listen here.

On the other hand, for that small brave band who enjoy Mark on camera, we've reconfigured our Mark Steyn Show home page in the same Netflix-style tile format as our Sunday Poems. So, if you're minded to pick out an in-depth interview of an evening - with Lionel Shriver or Jordan Peterson, Christopher Caldwell or George Papadopoulos - we hope this will make it easier to do so. The new Steyn Show page can be found here.

If you were waiting a couple of years to see if The Mark Steyn Club was in it for the long haul, well, we are, and we do welcome newcomers to our ranks. You can find more details about the Steyn Club here.

