Anesthetized and Loving It

The Chinese coronavirus has now spread (officially) to 135 countries, including the highest ranks of the governing classes in many of them. As things stand, this seems likely to be the last weekend where we talk about anything other than Covid-19. So, as a follow-up to his recent Clubland Q&A, Mark answers more questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on Bernie, Biden and the state of the Democrat primary. Plus sundry other topics likely to be crowded out in the days ahead by contagion, market crashes, health-system collapse, etc. So enjoy them while you can. Click below to watch:

Steyn will be conducting the next Clubland Q&A live around the planet next week - and, ahead of that, he'll also be in for Rush on Monday and Tuesday.

Mark's Mailbox is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful in this our third year. Among the pleasures of membership is that you can enjoy our TV content in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please log-in here.

If you enjoy Mark's long-form interviews with the likes of Jordan Peterson, Christopher Caldwell, Amity Shlaes and Larry Arnn, we've made them easier to access in our latest Netflix-style tile-format archive page. As with our poetry and fiction and music home-pages, we hope this makes it easier to pick out some Steyn entertainment of an evening for your mandatory quarantine.

Join us for more video diversions later this weekend with a live-performance edition of Mark's Song of the Week, coming up Sunday evening North American Eastern Daylight Time.

If you prefer Steyn live in person, don't forget this autumn's Mark Steyn Cruise, when we hope the Wuhan Flu tide will have subsided. Mark's guests include his favorite presidential candidate and peerless comedienne Michele Bachmann, the Trump-pardoned Conrad Black, Brexiteer John O'Sullivan, bestselling chronicler of the death of Europe Douglas Murray, and more. More details here - but hurry because, Covid-19 notwithstanding, certain cabin classes are going fast.