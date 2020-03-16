Steyn in for Rush Today!

Today, Monday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

The march of the coronavirus seems likely to predominate, along with the Statler & Waldorf Democrat debate on who supported which Senate bill at the end of the last century - although even this had an oddly Covid-19 subtext: Joe coughed and touched his mouth at the very beginning of his first answer, and Bernie sniffled while insisting "I have no symptoms". Over the weekend Italy set a new record for the highest number of fatalities in a single day in any country: 368. You can get a sense of the reality of that in this comparison of the death notices in the Bergamo newspaper between February 13th BC (Before Coronavirus) and March 9th AD (After the Disease):

Bergamo daily newspaper pic.twitter.com/N3ECABz8dr â€” David Carretta (@davcarretta) March 14, 2020

In other news, former Florida gubernatorial candidate and Democrat rising star Andrew Gillum has been self-quarantining with a roomful of crystal meth and a gay "escort", which is one way of lessening the stress.

So we seem set for another fast-moving news week, and we will do our best to stay on top of it.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the latest edition of Mark's Mailbox, in which I answer questions on everything from Britishness to Bidenness. Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie column took a peep at Peeping Tom, a film I liked long before I got to know a little two of its stars (Moira Shearer, Anna Massey) and had a rather convivial late night cocktail with a third (Maxine Audley) - happy pre-quarantine days! Our marquee presentation was another live-performance video edition of our Song of the Week - this time a hundred-year-old song from Puccini via Al Jolson (with a tip of the hat to Vladimir Putin) given a killer workout. If you were too busy shooting your way into Costco for the last roll of 2-ply this weekend, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the radio at noon Eastern, and on the telly with Tucker tonight.