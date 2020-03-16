Image

Mark Steyn

Alien Instincts

by Mark Steyn
Programming note: On Tuesday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

You can hear a few moments from Monday's show here.

Later, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Tucker and I discussed the Statler & Waldorf Democrat debate between two codgers entirely disconnected from reality. Click below to watch:

If you enjoy Mark on camera, please check out the latest live-performance video edition of our Song of the Week.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
Image

