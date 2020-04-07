Pandemic Passover

Hello and welcome back to another issue of Laura's Links.

This is your pre-Passover edition. Normally I'm more upbeat as I prepare for the holiday, typically joking about the search for the magic matzoh ingredient. It's different this year. This year, and actually today in particular, I've been really wrestling with the dark and overbearing cloud of uncertainty that surrounds us. I found it took extra strength to enjoy today's sunshine and push away my own uncharacteristically dark thoughts, and attempt to attempt to banish, at least momentarily, my anger and frustration with how our lives have changed so radically through no fault of our own as individuals. In terms of the fault of state actors, there's a motherlode of failure to go around and there needs to be a price to be paid for the malfeasance of our "leaders".

I'm terribly worried about British PM Boris Johnson. My gracious host Mark Steyn is, of course, personally acquainted with Mr. Johnson. I am not, but I still feel tremendous anxiety and dread about his health. The life of a British prime minister is under existential threat by a tyrannical enemy that never had to fire a single shot. This is a horrifying and terrifying historical aberration that we cannot let stand. It fills me with such tremendous sadness. After almost three weeks of home prison, because of the evil Chinese communists, today I was unable to shake a terribly unsettling feeling â€“ a feeling of dread that I find hard to describe. I wish PM Johnson a full and speedy recovery, my prayers are with him. Godspeed to him.

Mark has been doing his very best to keep us informed, entertained and updated through thick and thin. You can listen to his newly tooled Mark Steyn Show here and here, and read a little free speech update here. Mark also guest-hosted the Rush Limbaugh show yesterday. You can catch a few moments of that show here.

I'll leave you with a few thoughts and wishes in no particular order. I want the normalization plans from our "leaders" and I want them now. I want specifics. I'm sick of the endless liberty-grabs by our governments. The walk-back of projected numbers of deaths has already started, and this is a very curious thing indeed. Our "experts" (the ones that Mark Steyn called the dumbest "experts" in the history of humankind) are going to get away with all their lies and with all the destruction.

The left is rooting for more disaster, more death and more economic chaos. I want intelligence agencies laser-focused on China. Our job is never to rely on China again for anything. Not manufacturing, not drugs and certainly not information about their home-brewed lethal biological warfare. There's a lot more to say, and there's much now that is still unknown, but I'll sign off for now by wishing you a Happy and Kosher Passover and Happy Easter. Stay safe and well, one and all.

~

North America:

Hockey sticks, changing goalposts and hysteria.

Viral prerequisites and nationalist lessons in the time of plague.

A degree of leadership spotted in Ontario. A much better tone than the one struck by the Canadian federal government. But, of course, anything is better than the Trudeau government's submissive boot-licking of communism combined with cluelessness, pathological lies and imbecility.

Seriously, can people just stop sucking up to the ghastly and evil Chinese regime? Buying or accepting "gifts" from this grotesque regime is nothing to be proud of or to brag about. All of their stuff is defective crap except their viruses â€“ their deadly viruses work perfectly. Their lethal illnesses are probably the only Made in China things that work exactly as they are supposed to.

Some pandemic humility, from the great VDH.

Were all the models utter garbage?

Oh look, the pathetic, and disgraceful Canadian Globe & Mail runs an utterly repulsive puff piece on Patty Hadju. Of course the Globe is punch drunk, flush with bribery cash and thus completely submissive to PM Trudeau and the Libranos' media bailout money. Not a good person. A shill for the Chinese communists.

~

Murderous Barbarian Chinese Communist Wuhan Coronavirus:

Bat researchers in China. Gee, I wonder if there's any connection to the WuFlu?

California and herd immunity.

Very strange stuff. Follow this guy for some very interesting reporting and fact-checking. And watch for this.

Dr. Zelenko and the coronavirus drugs.

L.A. doctor reports success with the cocktail as well.

Thanks so much, China, for this really magnanimous gesture. How should we show our gratitude to you, oh communist rulers? But seriously, how long will the ban last? Breakfast? Lunch?

Shame on any country bragging about either ordering or receiving "donations" of crappy, defective medical equipment from China. Shame on you all.

Keep the blame focused on the Chinese communist party.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II hits the right notes. Dignity, hono(u)r and respect are personified in this grand woman.

Tyranny comes to Hyde Park.

Tim Blair dishes the bat soup back to the Chinese communists. This is magnificent. Read. Every. Word.

The Chinese cover up.

~

Kook and Humorless Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Apparently the kook left never rests. Presented without further comment.

~

Europe:

Sweden is doomed.

~

Israel and Jews:

Pakistan is despicable. Jihad never sleeps.

An Israeli response to the situation.

Let us never forget. Rest in peace, Rabbi Neumann.

"Every one of us has the inner power to not only overcome spiritual darkness but to transform it into light." Thoughts from this past week's Torah portion via Chabad.

~

Human and Canine Grace:

A little dose of cuteness makes the bad thoughts go away.

More sweetness.

This brings to mind the great Proclaimers song, "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)". Sweet.

The Shalva Band at home.

And lastly, some more musical loveliness from Israel.

If you're a member of Mark Steyn Club, do chime in in the comments to let Laura know what they think of these stories, or any others from the past week. (Laura's Links is also our weekly open thread, so we'll look the other way on the "no going off topic" rule). If you're not yet a Mark Steyn Club member and want to get in on the fun, get yourself or a loved one a membership here. For in-person revelry and review with your fellow Mark Steyn Club members, get in on the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise by booking yourself a stateroom for our Mediterranean voyage alongside Douglas Murray, Conrad Black, Michele Bachmann and Mark Steyn himself.