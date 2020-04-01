Image

Creatures Round the Black Lagoon

Welcome to the Wednesday edition of the self-isolated socially distant quarantined curfewed sheltered-in-place Mark Steyn Show with an audio Coronacopia of news and comment, but a few other diversions, including British bobbies, Japanese comedians, Congolese strongmen, and, in lieu of this year's Covid-canceled Eurovision Song Contest, a look back to its glory days with Dana ...and SinÃ©ad.

If you like this format, Steyn may do more. But, if you don't, we shall speak no more about it. For now, simply click above to listen. And, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formating.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.

Steyn will return later this evening with Part Twelve of A Journal of the Plague Year.

